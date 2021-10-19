The city of Forsyth is hosting a Halloween Parade for the children of the area.
According to a Facebook post on the City of Forsyth, Missouri Park page, the Forsyth Halloween Parade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23. Registration will take place at 1 p.m. at the Forsyth Community Presbyterian Church parking lot. Only registered participants will be judged and eligible to win prizes. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. and is open to preschool to 4th grade children.
The parade will take place on Main Street. Members of the community are invited to come out and cheer the costumes characters on as they make their way through downtown and give out some candy.
Prizes will be awarded for the following categories: Funniest, Scariest, Cutest, Superhero, Most Original and Pre-school.
