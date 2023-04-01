The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office has released their report regarding the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailment at Silver Dollar City on October 26, 2022 which injured six passengers and one employee.
The report says contributing factors to the incident were uneven wear on a side bearing allowed carriage 3 to lean, the springs in trucks were not the same height, inconsistent spacing of railroad ties, misaligned rails, and loose joint bolts.
MoDOT also reported track warp where the car derailed.
Currently, there are no standards for a 2-foot narrow gauge railroad, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office recommended SDC create track safety standards.
Silver Dollar City spokesperson Janet Oller sent the following statement to the Branson Tri-Lakes News:
We have implemented several changes to modernize safety and procedural standards for the Frisco Silver Dollar Line. All of the changes have been reviewed by the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office, which has since released the train for operation.
