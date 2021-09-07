Branson Fire Rescue is inviting the community to be a part of Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training.
The CERT training will teach residents how to be better prepared for a natural disaster. The classes will be held Friday nights and Saturdays over three weeks, starting Sept. 17.
“I encourage all our residents to take advantage of this free training. Not only could it save your family during a disaster, but community members with this training will also be better prepared to help and sustain their neighbors as well,” Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin said in a statement.
The three-week program will teach basic skills related to disaster situations like fire safety, search and rescue, team organization, and disaster preparedness. CERT trained members help provide emergency help to neighborhoods until first responders can arrive on site.
CERT training is free to local community members but due to class size limitations registration is required. If you would like to register or would like more information about the training, contact Branson Fire & Rescue at 417-337-8584.
You can also read more information about CERT on the Emergency Management section of the Branson Fire Rescue website, bransonmo.gov/fire.
