A nurse aide for the medical unit at Cox Medical Center Branson has been given a Sunshine Award for outstanding service as part of the nursing support staff.
Keecha Patrick was given the award following a letter from a patient’s family outlining the ways Patrick went “above and beyond” to help a family member prior to their death.
“Keecha showed great compassion while caring for my husband before he passed,” the man’s wife wrote in the family’s letter. “She prayed for him and myself. She sang to him to help him feel comfortable while providing him the care he needed. She made it a point to check in on both of us even when she wasn’t assigned to his care. She came before her shift to pray for him and sing him a song of love.”
However, the family said it wasn’t just care for the patient which motivated them to reach out to the hospital about Patrick.
“When his time came near, I had a meltdown,” the woman wrote. “Keecha saw me about ready to collapse in the hall, she ran to my side and helped me sit down and made sure I was OK.”
Patrick wasn’t done showing the family love and compassion even after they had left the hospital.
“Keecha also showed up to pay her respects at his celebration of life memorial service and to again offer me comfort,” the woman wrote. “She is truly a blessing and someone who I will love forever for her compassion.”
Patrick was given a bouquet of flowers and a certificate denoting her honor by Cox Medical Center Branson officials.
