A Reeds Spring resident who authored a book last year donated all the proceeds to a local nonprofit organization that helps children with special needs and veterans to enjoy fishing and the outdoors..
Vannetta Groeteke, a professional bass fisherman and the author of “Thanks Grandpa For Taking Me Fishing,” wrote the book based on a true story about when she was around 7 to 8 years old, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
“Fish Tales is a local organization that helps special needs children and veterans,” Groeteke said in an email. “I wrote a book about a year ago for the reason of donating all my profits to the organization.”
Groeteke was able to donate more than $10,000 to the charitable organization at Fish Tales 11th Annual Benefit Bass Tournament for Disabled Youth Hunts and Fishing which took place on Saturday, Aug. 21 in Kimberling City. The tournament is put on to support local disabled youth in being able to enjoy the outdoors and the pleasure of hunting and fishing, according to the Fish Tales.
“I presented them a check for over $10,000 from the sale of my book ‘Thanks Grandpa For Taking Me Fishing’,” Groeteke said.
Groeteke presented the check in the amount of $10,650 to Fish Tales during the event.
Groeteke’s motivation to write and sell her book was to raise money to donate to Fish Tales, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
Groeteke said in a previous interview the story for her book came from a specific memory of her grandparents taking her fishing.
“I would go fishing with my grandfather and grandma and we would camp in his camper. So we were fishing one time, and as I was fishing there was this other little girl and her dad just down the way a bit. She didn’t have a fishing pole and I was catching perch just one right after the other,” Groeteke said in a previous interview. “She got up close enough to me, and I asked her if she ever fished. She said, ‘No,’ so I said, ‘Do you want to?’ She said, ‘Yes.’ I told her to come up here and I put that fishing pole in her hand.”
Groeteke said years later as the memory came to her mind, it got her wondering if she had changed that little girl’s life by getting her involved in fishing. She said the event of sharing fishing with the little girl that day changed her life.
“It got me fishing more, and more importantly, I wanted to share the excitement of that adventure with a lot of other people, which I have done,” Groeteke said. “I did seminars for years for Bass Pro for women and children.”
Groeteke is a retired grandmother and has traveled the nation participating in bass fishing tournaments.
“I won the major championship in 2011 on Bull Shoals. So that is probably my claim to fame,” Groeteke said in a previous interview. “I won that championship competing against a hundred or so people and then the top 30 go to the championship. Well I was in the top 30, I was the only woman and I won the championship as a co-angler.”
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, Groeteke began her professional fishing career when her son, Ryan, wanted to get involved with fishing tournaments. After taking him to several tournaments, Groeteke said her son told her, ‘Mom, you know I’ve been fishing with these men, and I swear you’re a better fisherman than they are. You ought to fish with me.’
Groeteke said in a previous interview at first she was unsure of doing tournaments because there really weren’t women doing fishing tournaments in the area. However, after thinking about it she decided she would be the first one and she has been competing ever since.
For more information on Fish Tales visit ‘Fish-4-Tales’ on Facebook.
To purchase the book visit bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com, visit Crystal Fish in Branson or email the author at Vgroeteke@gmail.com.
To read the original story see ‘Thanks Grandpa For Taking Me Fishing’: Reeds Spring professional fisherman authors children’s book’ at bransontrilakesnews.com.
