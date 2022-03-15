State Senator Mike Moon would no longer represent the Branson area following the 2022 elections under new proposed maps for State Senate districts.
The Missouri Judicial Redistricting Commission has filed their State Senate Redistricting Map, which will take effect for the November election, and it will carry significant impact for Stone and Taney counties.
The map would remove the two counties from Senator Moon’s 29th district, and move them into a revised 33rd district. Christian county would be added to Moon’s district. Moon would then represent McDonald, Barry, Lawrence, and Christian.
According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office, Moon would no longer represent the Branson area after the newly elected Senators take office in early January 2023.
Moon told the Branson Tri-Lakes News he’s against the change.
“The population of the current district has risen some, but not significantly,” Moon wrote. “With the removal of Stone and Taney counties and the addition of Christian county, the population for the Senate District remains much the same.”
Moon wonders if the move was really made in a non-political way.
“I question the purpose of the change (removal of Stone and Taney Counties and the addition of Christian County) to the 29th Senate District,” he wrote. “Is the proposed change politically motivated or is there a reasonable explanation for the proposal?”
Christian County is currently part of the 20th district, represented by Senator Eric Burlison. Both Burlison and Moon are running for the Republican nomination to replace Rep. Billy Long in the 7th congressional district.
The 33rd district seat is currently held by Karla Eslinger. The revised 33rd district would contain not only Stone and Taney counties, but also Douglas, Ozark, Howell, Texas, and Shannon counties.
Eslinger was elected to the position in 2020 after spending one term in the State House representing the 155th district. She is a College of the Ozarks graduate with a degree in elementary education. She later earned a master’s degree in education administration from Missouri State. She and her husband David live on the family farm in Wasola, where they have also owned and operated a small business for 35 years.
