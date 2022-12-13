Southwest Missouri’s incoming U.S. Congressman told citizens on Monday night in Branson he’s looking forward to taking the region’s values to Washington, D.C.
Congressman-elect Eric Burlison spoke to members of the Missouri Republican Assembly during a meeting at Denny’s in Branson on Monday, Dec. 5.
“I’m a conservative,” Burlison said. “I’ve always been a conservative. If you look at my record, you’ll see a strong track record for conservative values. I look forward to standing for those in Washington.”
Burlison encouraged the members of the group to not relax going into 2023 and look ahead to the 2024 Presidential election, noting they can make significant change every day of the year.
“You have such tremendous power as a citizen if you would just utilize it,” Burlison said. “I think back to the story of when Ben Franklin walked out of Independence Hall and said to Elizabeth Powell, the young woman, when she asked ‘What kind of government did you give us?’ He said ‘A republic, ma’am, if you can keep it.’
“What did he mean by that? He just said to a young woman, who wasn’t old enough to vote, and they just passed a Constitution where women didn’t have the right to vote. Women didn’t have the right to vote for another 150 years. So how was she supposed to keep a republic if she couldn’t even vote? Our job as citizens is more than showing up every two years to vote. You as citizens have the opportunity to basically have your voice heard 365 days a year, every year, and if you don’t use your power to knock on doors, to advocate for issues, it’s like having a home with electricity but you never turn on the power.”
Burlison shared a story with the attendees regarding a time as a state senator when he was dealing with lobbyists and special interest staff where interested citizens made a difference. The lobbyists were connected to the medical field and were pushing medicaid expansion and the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program and Burlison didn’t agree with their positions, which angered the lobbyists.
“They thought it was unheard of,” Burlison said. “‘How can you not? We’re your local hospital. When we say jump you should say how high?’ That’s their attitude. As I was escorting them out, I introduced them to MRA people, and I asked them why they were there. They said ‘we want to remind you not to vote for the PDMP.’ It was great because this head of ER and hospital lobbyist were shocked citizens were there advocating for their beliefs.”
Burlison shared about his initial days in Washington, D.C. and how everywhere he went there were media outside the building recording every action, no matter how innocuous, such as him unloading his luggage from the car which drove him to his hotel from the airport.
“I get to where I’m going and there are these groups of millennials standing outside on the sidewalk with their cell phones,” Burlison said. “I found out they were hired by the media or are staffers [for liberal politicians] trying to identify any conservatives who are coming into town.”
Burlison also shared how he has been building relationships with established leaders within the Republican Party such as Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. He said he will likely be working closely with Jordan and other members of the House Freedom Caucus, but he will keep the needs of Southwest Missouri as a priority.
He said he spoke with Jordan specifically about being part of the House Judiciary Committee, which has traditionally been difficult for a freshman member of the house to gain a position. Burlison noted the committee is not one known for being a good fundraising committee for members, which is why many elected officials avoid the committee, but the committee’s investigative power allows him the opportunity to make an actual impact in ways simply proposing legislation cannot do.
Branson Tri-Lakes News asked Burlison about the current controversy around Kevin McCarthy being potentially named Speaker of the House, and Burlison would not say who he plans to vote for in the leadership election.
The local Missouri Republican Assembly chapter is headed by Stephanie Spencer, the incoming County Clerk for Taney County.
