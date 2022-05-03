A woman accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Billy Mack Walker has been given a $50,000 bond after a hearing in Stone County.
Sheila Phillips, 59, of Galena, is accused of killing Walker inside a home in Galena, then asking Gerald Hoffman to help her dispose of Walker’s body. She pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and two counts of tampering with evidence during a hearing May 2.
Walker’s remains were found in a portion of rural Dade county on Dec. 15, 2021. An autopsy confirmed he had been murdered.
Court documents in the case showed that Hoffman initially confessed to the killing, telling police that he shot Walker three times with a .22 caliber gun while Walker sat in a chair in the living room of the home he shared with Phillips. He then described disposing of the body and burning Walker’s clothes, the chair, and the blanket used for transport.
Phillips was interviewed the same day and admitted helping dispose of the body.
Stone County Prosecutor Matt Selby then told Branson Tri-Lakes News of circumstances the following day that led to the first-degree murder charge against Phillips.
Hoffman recanted his statement to police, saying Phillips came to him for help disposing of the body and that she had shot Walker. He still confessed to dumping the body and destroying evidence.
Phillips made two phone calls from the jail that same day, which were recorded by the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, where she said she was “not going to allow someone else to suffer for something she had done.”
Judge David Cole set bond at $50,000 for Phillips, after previously holding her without bond. Bond conditions include prohibition from use of drugs or alcohol, regular drug and alcohol testing, no firearms, and no contact with any victim or witness in the case.
Prosecutor Selby said as of the hearing on May 2, Phillips had not fulfilled the bond and was still in the Stone County Jail. Her next scheduled court appearance is July 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.