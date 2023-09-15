A crowd gathered on the evening of Monday, Sept. 11, at the Branson Landing fountains to pay tribute to those who lost their lives 22 years ago in the greatest attack on the United States since Pearl Harbor.
The “Branson Remembers” ceremony began with a Presentation of Colors by the Forsyth Marine Corps Junior ROTC, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance by Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin and a performance of the National Anthem by Branson Entertainer Cassandre’ Haygood. Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt offered prayer over the ceremony.
Elvis Tribute Artist Dean Z sang two songs for the audience before leaving to perform in his show at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
The guest speaker for the ceremony was Marie Voegel, Instructor for the Forsyth High School Marine Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. Voegel reflected on the sacrifices made by many on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
“Today we gather here at the Branson Landing to remember and honor the lives that were tragically lost on that fateful day in September of 2001,” Voegel said. “This solemn occasion serves as a reminder of the profound impacts that the events of Sept. 11 had, not on our nation, but on the world. It is a day etched into history; a day that forever changed the course of our lives: a day that challenged the core of our nation’s values.”
Voegel continued, expressing the importance of the lessons which came from the attacks.
“As we reflect on that tragic day and the years that followed, let us remember the lessons that we have learned,” Voegel said. “Let us remember the importance of unity, empathy, and understanding in the face of adversity. Let us remember the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women who defended our nation in the years since. Let us remember the importance of fostering a culture of peace and diplomacy to prevent such acts of violence from happening again. We will never forget the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and we will continue to honor the memory of those lost by upholding the values that make America a beacon of hope and freedom for the world.”
Following Voegel’s speech, Branson Entertainer Andrea Brett listed the number of individuals from each nation who were lost, accompanied by a bell remembrance.
Branson Mayor Larry Milton followed with a proclamation to honor Steve Weyher, whom Milton called a dedicated supporter of the Branson Veterans Task Force, for decades in association with the community’s traditional patriotic spirit.
“Tonight’s ceremony was once again a beautiful testament to Branson’s strongly held patriotism and respect for our nation,” Milton said. “Thank you to everyone who attended.”
For information about the Branson Veterans Task Force and related events, visit www.bransonveterans.com.
