Members of Branson High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) placed in multiple categories during the District 18 Leadership Conference held at Missouri State University.
The five students who placed in the top 5 of their categories will go on to compete in the state competition:
-Daniel Chavira (Junior) - 3rd Place - Computer Problem Solving
-Kyshin Isringhausen (Junior) - 3rd Place - Insurance & Risk Management
-Clara Dean - (Freshman) 3rd Place - Introduction to Financial Math
-Charlie Motley (Senior) - 4th Place - Securities & Investments
-Rylan Cornelison (Junior) - 5th Place - Supply Chain Management
Four other students, who did not place in the top 5, but had scores deemed “considerably higher” than other competitors, were given wild card invites to the state competition:
-Kylah Burkleo (Junior) - Business Law
- Sarah Janke (Junior) - Business Law
- Hailey Borger (Sophomore) - Introduction to Financial Math
-Logan Velvet (Sophomore) - Introduction to Financial Math
BHS junior Ryan Cornelison was sworn in as the President of District 18 for the 2022-2023 school year. Andrew Makuch was sworn in as Vice President of FBLA-PBL Relations.
