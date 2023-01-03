Mercy Clinic Family Medicine Branson announced the addition of a new nurse practitioner.
Miricle Anderson said she works hard not to provide cookie-cutter care to her patients.
“I work with each patient individually,” Anderson said. “What works well for one may not work for another. It’s important that I individualize treatment plans and set obtainable goals.”
Anderson moved with her family to the area after her husband took a position with the Hollister School District. She had been serving at the Mercy clinic in Cassville, and has been a cardiovascular intensive care nurse for 14 years.
“I enjoy caring for people even during the worst times in their lives,” she said. “I am drawn to helping people and always have been. I went back to school to become a nurse practitioner because I felt I had more to offer. I was drawn to family practice so I could care for patients from birth through their lifespan.”
Away from the clinic, Anderson loves spending time with her family and giving back to her community.
“If there’s a need, I will try to fill it,” Anderson said. “I enjoy coaching and mentoring youth, and I actively coach my fifth-grader’s football, basketball and baseball teams.”
She also enjoys outdoor activities such as motorcycling and scuba diving.
She is seeking new patients at mercy.net/doctor/miricle-marie-anderson-np.
