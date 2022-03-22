The last chance for Branson residents to get a COVID-19 shot or booster at the Shoppes at Branson Meadows will be Thursday, March 31.
The Taney County Health Department announced the closure of the vaccine clinic location at 4562 Gretna Road.
“We are incredibly proud to have delivered 13,000 vaccines at this site and helped Taney County reach 41% fully vaccinated.” Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall said in a press statement. “Vaccines are still available and will be administered at our offices in Branson and Forsyth.”
The TCHD will continue to offer the vaccine at their locations at 320 Rinehart Rd. in Branson, and 15479 U.S. Highway 160 in Forsyth.
Appointments need to be made for the vaccine either by calling 417-334-4544 extension 590 or by visiting the health department website, taneycohealth.org.
