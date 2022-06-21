Two Hollister teachers have graduated from the Missouri State University’s Computer Science Opportunities, Development, and Education in Rural Schools (CODERS) Project.
Brandy Retasket and Holly Neal recently graduated from the project, according to a press release from the Hollister School District.
Retasket is a sixth grade science teacher at Hollister Middle School, who entered the project last summer. Her motivation for joining CODERS was to be able to use the knowledge she gained to enhance the experience of her classroom.
“We learned about using the program Scratch with our students,” Retasket said. “Scratch is a block coding program where students can design and animate. I was able to teach Scratch to my students this past school year and I was amazed at the things they were able to accomplish with it. They went from making simple models about our learning to creating interactive animations and their own games to showcase their knowledge. The other important part of the program is beefing up technical and descriptive writing in the science classroom. My students worked on being able to articulate their thinking more clearly in writing.”
Neal is the techbrarian and broadcasting teacher at Hollister Elementary and is the assistant coach of the Hollister Esports middle and high school teams.
Neal joined the project this year to help facilitate her passion to bring coding into rural schools. Neal said she had been teaching coding in her classroom prior to beginning the program, but had never had any formal training on the subject. She is using the lessons she has gotten to provide a curriculum for her students.
“The CODERS Project advertised that they would work with rural schools to train teachers in coding skills so they could then teach their students. The CODERS Project also provides a curriculum that I am able to implement in my classroom,” Neal said. “This summer we used coding to program a Micro:bit. The Micro:bit is like a pocket-sized computer that we programmed to send messages via radio frequencies, run as a stopwatch, and even a compass. The CODERS Project not only teaches us to code but also provides us with the materials we need to do the same thing in our classroom. We will receive 10 Micro:bit kits that we will be able to use in our classrooms this fall. We also will receive support throughout the school year with visits and additional training.”
According to the MSU Coders website, the CODERS Project provides computer science opportunities, development, and education in rural schools. The project works to bring STEAM and coding into the classroom in rural schools. It can be integrated into any curriculum, with the goal to introduce students to careers in computer science while helping to improve student critical thinking and performance.
The CODERS Project is the result of a US Department of Education and the Office of Elementary & Secondary Education Early-Phase Education, Innovation, and Research grant, stated the website. The project will serve a total of 13,500 students, third through eighth grade, in high need rural schools in southwest Missouri. CODERS Project includes Computer Science and Critical Thinking course modules, which are meant to engage students and teachers in a high-quality curriculum to support learning in Computer Science, and provide technology. It was designed to support student engagement beyond the life of the grant. The project objective is to increase student achievement, knowledge of Computer Science, attitudes, career interest, and efficacy. It is also meant to develop teachers’ content knowledge and efficacy for teaching Computer Science project-based learning which will provide students with academic support to foster success in schools.
More information about the CODERS program can be found at www.msucoders.org/.
