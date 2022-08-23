A Kimberling City man is in the Stone County Jail without bond after being charged with multiple child sex crimes.
Joshua Wesley Osborn, 31, has been charged with four counts of statutory sodomy and one count of statutory rape on a victim under 12-years-old, and one count of child molestation. If convicted on the sodomy or rape charge, Osborn could face life in prison.
According to court documents, Stone County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Osborn conducted multiple assaults on a girl under 12-years-old between Feb. 2012 and Feb. 2016. The child detailed for police during a forensic interview five specific instances of Osborn forcing her into sexual activity.
The report says the incidents took place in a vehicle on different Stone County roads and inside a residence in Kimberling City.
Osborn currently has no attorney listed in Missouri CaseNet. His next scheduled court appearance is Aug. 30, before Judge Alan Blankenship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.