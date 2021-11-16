Branson has long been known by entertainers and artists as a creative community, and now the city has been given an award to recognize its status as a haven for the arts.
The Missouri Arts Council has named Branson as Missouri’s 2022 “Creative Community.” Branson was the only award recipient outside of the St. Louis or Kansas City areas.
“I was thrilled when I received the news that the City of Branson was being officially honored in this way,” BRAC Executive Director Jim Barber told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This is in recognition of every entertainer ever to grace a Branson stage, every artist who brought color and imagination to the canvas, and to all of our hospitality workers who warmly welcome visitors to our community. The arts continue to thrive in the Ozarks, and we thank the Missouri Arts Council for this exciting award.”
The MAC’s award press release stated about Branson: “Southwestern Missouri city that since the 1960s has burgeoned into a national tourism magnet centered on theater, traditional Ozark arts, and especially music—now boasting nearly 40 theaters along nine miles east to west, from the 1936 Historic Owen Theatre in Branson’s historic downtown to the Silver Dollar City theme park’s outdoor amphitheater, that each week present more than 100 shows of country, pop, swing, rock, bluegrass, Broadway, and gospel music, plus magic, circus, comedy, and drama.”
The award winners are chosen by a seven-member panel of Missourians from across the state with experience in the arts.
The BRAC’s next production will be the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic “The Sound of Music,” playing at the Historic Owen Theatre beginning Thursday, Dec. 2 and running through Sunday, Dec. 12. Tickets are available through bransonarts.org.
