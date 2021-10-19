Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece returned to College of the Ozarks to speak to students and faculty at a cultural convocation on Monday, Oct. 11.
Dr. Alveda King, who is an activist, author and former state representative, met with students, staff and faculty from School of the Ozarks and select C of O students to discuss Christianity in today’s culture and critical race theory, according to a press release from College of the Ozarks.
King is the daughter of the late civil rights activist Reverend A.D. King and his wife, Naomi Barber King. Alveda grew up in the Civil Rights Movement led by her uncle, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She earned an undergraduate degree in journalism and sociology and a Master of Arts degree in business management. She went on to serve as a college professor and in the Georgia State House of Representatives. King continues her work as a civil rights activist. She serves as the founder and president of Speak for Life, mobilizing generations of advocates to boldly speak for life.
Dr. Sue Head, vice president for cultural affairs and dean of character education, was excited and grateful for King’s return to campus.
“A highlight of our spring semester was Dr. Alveda King’s visit to campus and the message of peace and love she shared,” Head said. “Because of COVID concerns, we had to limit the audience to around 150 students at that time. Soon after, she called to ask if she could come back to campus in October, to which we quickly replied, ‘YES!’”
According to the release, the meeting included a question-and-answer portion, where students asked King relevant questions about engaging Christianity today. King then hosted a session for faculty in The William S. Knight Center for Patriotic Education. Finally, King discussed faith and freedom in an open convocation for C of O students in the Jones Auditorium.
“Dr. Alveda King exemplifies the values of faith and freedom, and we were so privileged to have her join us again,” Andrew Bolger, director of The Keeter Center for Character Education said in the release. “Her Spirit-led witness, open stories of forgiveness and transformation, commitment to challenging contemporary issues, and love for all people truly is a witness of a public Christian life for our students and community.
“Many of the leaders of our nation – both women and men – drew on the deep wells of our founding documents and Scripture to inspire change, abolish slavery, promote women’s right to vote, dismantle Jim Crow, and support the Civil Rights Movement,” Bolger said. “Without courageous people of faith promoting the ideals of our founding, we would not be the same nation we are today.”
