The family of SSgt. Moses Frank Tate, who gave his life in service to the nation in 1943, when his plane went down in Romania, was presented honors by the city of Branson and State Rep. Brian Seitz last week.
The Defense POW/MIA accounting agency informed Tate’s family on May 4, 2022 they had officially identified Tate’s remains found in a Romanian cemetery. The remains were brought back to the United States, where Tate was given a funeral in Branson and a burial at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, both with full military honors.
The city of Branson honored Tate with a mayoral proclamation declaring Oct. 27, 2022, the day of Tate’s funeral, as SSgt. Moses F. Tate Day.
“The city of Branson, Missouri honors our veterans and active duty military not just on Veteran’s Day or the 4th of July, but every day of the year,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton said as he read his proclamation. “Staff Sergeant Tate made the ultimate sacrifice to allow us to enjoy the freedoms that we have today and should be honored for that sacrifice, and everyone should be aware of this sacrifice and help honor Staff Sergeant Tate and his family.”
Milton’s proclamation was given to family members in attendance at the Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 meeting.
“He was the oldest of his siblings and sadly none of them are alive today,” Moses’ niece Jean Tate said at the meeting. “But we all growing up heard stories about Uncle Moses and how he gave the ultimate sacrifice for his country. And it was the dream of all his siblings and his parents that he would one day be coming home. So this is a good ending for us.”
At the memorial service at Faith Lutheran Church in Branson on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, State Rep. Brian Seitz presented the family with a House Resolution in Tate’s honor.
“We, the members of the Missouri House of Representatives, One Hundred First General Assembly, join in paying final tribute to Moses Tate, a remarkable gentleman and young soldier who dutifully served his country and paid the ultimate price for the very freedom all Americans enjoy today,” the resolution says.
Seitz was one of dozens of veterans who came out to honor Tate both in Branson and in Springfield for his sacrifice for America.
