A planned discussion of an email from the head of Branson’s Planning and Zoning Commission related to a request of city staff for an alderman other than Ruth Denham be appointed as the Board of Alderman’s representative to the Commission led to a very contentious hearing and a vote for a special session to discuss the allegations.
The man who wrote the original email, Planning Commission Chairman Rick Davis, spoke at the meeting during the public comment time rather than at the time placed on the agenda for discussion of his letter.
Davis provided the text of his comments to the Branson Tri-Lakes News:
With this end in mind, my purpose here tonight is to promote and ensure good governance in the city of Branson. As chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission, it is my duty to make sure the Commission reviews and approves, or denies, all applications that come before us with an unbiased lens based on what is allowed by Missouri statutes and City codes. I sent correspondence to City Administrator Stan Dobbins and assistant City Administrator John Manning with concerns about the actions of the current City Council representative on the Commission. I asked for a chance to be made to the Council’s representative to the Commission at the next appointment date - which usually occurs in April or May of each year. I’ve been told the correspondence was shared with you, as well. It fully explains the reasons for the request.
Our job as commissioners and aldermen is to be fair and impartial when determining our recommendations to City Council. This is the basis for an effective City government.
We must operate in an environment that is honest, open, and legally sound in order to serve the city of Branson and all her citizens.
Davis left the meeting after making his statement.
Mayor Larry Milton did not respond to Davis, but did respond to a local resident who commented to the board he felt it was inappropriate for the letter to be put on the agenda because it was an internal personnel matter.
“In my opinion, I think our community has asked many times for more transparency at city hall,” Milton said. “I think when there’s distrust between the community and the city it’s because the citizens feel decisions are being made behind the scenes and the community is not involved. I felt very strongly about bringing this up because it involves an elected official.”
Gregory Girard addressed the aldermen, claiming he was the person who applied for a special use permit which was referenced in the Davis letter. He claimed he had never met Denham personally other than speaking with her on the phone. Girard said Denham had led them through the planning and zoning process, without ever saying she would be voting in favor of their measure.
When the agenda item on the letter from Davis began, Milton opened up the discussion by saying he took the letter seriously, and it was important to have discussions about the letter in an open public meeting.
The mayor then asked the members of the board of their thoughts regarding the letter and asked Alderman Jeff Seay, who said he had no comments, only to have the Mayor say Seay “had a lot of comments” during a meeting between Seay, City Administrator Stan Dobbins, and himself.
“Are you calling me out?” Seay asked Milton before the mayor moved on to Alderman Jamie Whiteis, who did not comment.
Alderman Cody Fenton said the letter should be looked into and “taken seriously” but advice from the city attorney to the alderman stated they needed to hold a special public hearing for the specific purpose of the letter and discussion of the accusations within the letter. Fenton said the way the matter was listed on the aldermen’s agenda for Tuesday night, the matter was not described in a way which would allow discussion without violating the state’s Sunshine Law.
The aldermen were advised for them to take any action on the accusations on the letter, they would need to call a special session, and Denham would be allowed to have legal counsel, call witnesses, and defend herself against the allegations “under the due process rights of everyone involved.”
“I don’t see now how we don’t proceed,” Fenton said. “If we don’t’ look into this, if we don’t take the time, if we don’t go through the process, if we say ‘let’s ignore it, nevermind’, it contradicts the point of [Mayor Milton] having this item on [the agenda.]”
Alderman Clay Cooper pointed out everything in the letter are just allegations and noted Girard saying Denham had done nothing inappropriate in their dealings.
“I watched the meeting on Feb. 1st, and I did not see Alderman Denham out of line whatsoever,” Cooper said. “She asked questions like everyone else asked questions. It appeared to me from the tone of Mr. Davis’s statements when he addressed Alderman Denham, maybe he doesn’t care for her. If it’s the case, you can’t remove somebody because you don’t like them. There’s a lot of people I don’t care for and would like to remove but you can’t kick them out because you don’t like them.”
Alderman Bill Skains opened his comments by saying there shouldn’t be comments during Tuesday’s meeting to protect Denham’s rights and a special hearing should be held.
“Branson’s real bad about the grapevine,” Skains said. “Things just pass real fast in this town. People just say things. I think we should follow what the attorney said. I think we should follow what Cody had said, we need to make a motion to hold this all in one special meeting to affirm or deny the allegations, but I don’t want to see it done piecemeal.”
Denham said she’s been falsely accused and she took an oath to support the Constitution of the United States and the State of Missouri. She said she felt when she makes comments she brings out Branson Municipal Code and State Statutes, and also case law.
“It appears to me to be a personality conflict,” Denham said. “Every single one of the commissioners on the Planning and Zoning Commission have opinions. It’s why they’re there, so we can have an array of differing opinions. I’m sure they are not being misled by me. I’m sure every single Planning and Zoning Commissioner looks to the Branson Municipal Code, they look to State Statutes. They don’t look to me.”
Milton stated he saw nothing wrong with any of Denham’s actions.
“I’m going to go on the record and say if anybody has watched the video of [the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting] Feb. 1st, in my opinion Alderman Denham during the entire meeting said exactly what I would expect a Planning and Zoning Commissioner to say,” Milton said.
Milton noted after Cooper watched the meeting he called the mayor and asked if he watched the wrong meeting because he didn’t see Denham do anything wrong.
“It feels like we watched two different meetings,” Milton said.
When Milton went to open the floor to public comment, Skains moved to shut down the discussion to have a special meeting held “out of fairness to Denham.”
Denham then said she didn’t want a special meeting, she felt people came to the meeting to speak, and she wanted to hear what they had to say. She thanked Skains for his actions to protect her, but she didn’t want to have a special session.
The city’s legal advisor then said Denham should recuse herself from any vote related to the meeting since it directly involved her, but an abstention is the same as a no vote for consideration of the measure.
When Milton tried to have discussion on Denham’s desire to have debate in the current session, Skains called for the question, which under Robert’s Rules of Order means they had to vote to terminate all further discussion on the motion, and proceed to vote on the motion to close formal discussion of the agenda item and then schedule a special public meeting.
The vote to close discussion was 4-2, with Skains, Seay, Whiteis, and Fenton voting to close. Cooper voted no, and Denham abstained, which counts as a no vote. As the vote was not a tie, the Mayor did not have a vote.
After the passage of the question, the vote on Skains actual motion to close overall debate and schedule a special meeting passed on the same margin as the call of the question.
Skains and Milton then had a heated exchange where Skains said he was going to talk and address the impression being made the public was not being allowed to comment on the situation.
“I’m going to talk, I’ve heard you all night long,” Skains said.
“Alderman Skains, you are out of order,” Milton said.
“Just stop for a while,” Skains said. “Quit politicizing. This whole thing tonight is we’re gonna allow people to speak at the special meeting. To give it any type of other angle outside of that is just wrong. You will all get a chance to talk.”
Milton then called a recess at the suggestion of City Administrator Dobbins. When the aldermen returned, they advanced to the next item on the agenda.
After the meeting, Denham posted on social media about the situation which said in part:
Alderman Bill Skains put forth a motion to table this item and hold a “special meeting for the good of Ruth Denham to protect her rights.” I expressed that it was not my wish to hold a special meeting, I wanted the issue discussed, and there were people in the audience who had attended to speak on the agenda item. Alderman Skains refused to withdraw his motion (made for my “protection,” but without my consent. Sound familiar?) and then when Mayor Milton and Alderman Cooper tried to express their thoughts on the issue, he called for the question to shut down both comments from the public, AND from the aldermen. He then went on to berate individuals in the crowd who were noticeably upset that their voices had been silenced through procedural gamesmanship, and he showed total disrespect to our Mayor when the Mayor said he was out of order.
I don’t know what century Alderman Skains is living in, but this “little woman” is more than capable of protecting herself. The accusations made against me are ridiculous and false, and we shouldn’t have needed a “special meeting” to clear my name when we were in a fine position to get it done last night. This was political gamesmanship, it was an attempt to silence the people, and I’m frankly tired of this attitude coming from some of the aldermen. We are the public servants of the people, not their masters, and it is not our place to berate, belittle or lecture individuals just trying to have their voices heard on issues they are passionate about.
There WILL be a special meeting, and this WILL be addressed, but it could have been dealt with last night. I’m thankful to anyone who showed up to speak on my behalf, I’m sorry you weren’t given the same chance that others were to speak against me.
But let me tell you this: I represent YOU, the people, and no amount of ridiculous accusations or political maneuvering is going to make me waiver in that representation. I ran knowing that my positions might not be popular with the intrenched (sic) bureaucracy, but I’m not beholden to bureaucracy, I’m beholden to the people. I’ll fight for you as long as you’ll have me, and contrary to Alderman Skains opinion, I’m perfectly capable of fighting my own battles.
Milton told the Branson Tri-Lakes News he had not determined a date for the special meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.