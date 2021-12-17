The Branson Board of Aldermen’s final meeting of 2021 brought an animated end to the year as passions overflowed regarding several items on the agenda.
An ordinance which was approved for employee stipends, and a resolution on long-term budget planning led to a series of passionate statements from city staff and board members.
Mayor Larry Milton brought up Ordinance 2021-0124 for a discussion among the board. Milton was concerned because the signed ordinance did not explicitly lay out where all the funding for the stipends proposed for city staff was going to be found.
When the aldermen approved the $1,176,400 measure to provide city staff with cost of living stipends, the overwhelming majority of the money was to come from funds given by the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA.) The remaining amount, an estimated $3,000 per year, would come from the city’s general funds.
Ordinance 2021-0124, as approved and signed by Milton, does not detail the city accounts where the ARPA money was stored before use, the funds the money was transferred into, and the general funds of the city were supposed to be used to make up the shortfall.
“I recalled the amount of the stipend was $1.73 million and change,” Milton said. “I signed an ordinance where the math simply doesn’t balance. I think what we agreed to was $1.73 million, (from) the ARPA amount, would go to the stipends. The difference of the $1.76 million would be paid from general funds and simply stated, it’s not what this ordinance says.”
Milton said he signed it because he knew without signing it he would be holding up the stipend checks employees were hoping to quickly receive and city leadership stated they wanted to get out before Thanksgiving.
The mayor brought up another ordinance, 2021-0126, as an example of what he thought a budget addendum should look like, and said it was in the format he’s seen other budget measures brought to the board and to himself. The ordinance showed the account numbers for the transfer accounts and the amounts on the paper matched the actual transfers of monies.
The actual text of 2021-0124 as presented with the online agenda for Tuesday’s meeting does not explicitly say the funds used for the stipend checks are ARPA funds, only stating “the first half of the American Rescue Plan funds were received in September 2021 to compensate the city for revenue losses incurred during the COVID pandemic” in any reference to ARPA. The ordinance also does not explicitly state the general fund revenue will be used to make up any shortfall from the ARPA funding.
“This is one of those things I don’t want hanging in my closet,” Milton said. “Five years from now, someone is going to pull this up and say ‘what the heck was this? We signed a bill which number one, is not what the Board approved, and the math doesn’t balance.’”
City Finance Director Jamie Rouch responded to Milton’s inquiry by noting city code does not require her to put the account numbers on budget amendments, “an attorney from Gilmore and Bell” had approved the measure as to the form of it, she recommended it and everyone on staff approved of it.
“When this was brought to my attention of concern, it was on the Friday after it was past, and I sent out per [Milton’s] request an email to show you the accounts,” Rouch said. “The reason we didn’t put account numbers on there is because there are more than seven pages of account numbers to address the ins and the outs.
“If you want to look at the ordinance we addressed, we showed you where the total funds were coming from, we told you what the total funds were for, the amount it made up, the 5%, the 10%. So if you’re talking about the $2,935 dollars additional, I did mention it, and said it would come from the remainder of the general fund.”
Rouch said she stands behind the transparency on the measure. She said the auditor looked at it, and mentioned again outside legal counsel had signed off on it. She also noted other budget amendments had been passed which didn’t have other account numbers. She said when account numbers are put on the documents it’s for their accountability to track the accounts.
Milton challenged Rouch, saying when the state sent ARPA money, it went into one account, not 72 account numbers. The mayor reiterated he wanted the account the money went into stated in the ordinance, and there would be a statement on the ordinance which said the balance would be paid from the general fund.
“Those were my only requests,” Milton said. “I’m looking for something on this document so when people pull it up five years from now, they’re not going to say ‘oh, wait, there’s an email associated with this.’ I asked for the account the money went into, I asked for the math to balance. I asked to show the difference, where in the world is the difference coming from? The board agreed with you it would come out of the general fund.
“I asked for the account number, I asked for the difference we put out of the general fund…we went back and forth 12 emails, just trying to get what I’m asking (for). I don’t know why I received so much push back.”
Milton said the matter being brought back up before a board meeting “was embarrassing.”
“You’re right, it is mayor. It is embarrassing,” Rouch responded. “Because I’ve already explained it, and you’re getting upset and frustrated with me in a public meeting, when I have gone beyond everything I have to do to try and help you and everybody else understand. My point, and the purpose of my job, is to be transparent and accountable with the city’s finances. I have many, many audits under my belt. I have S&P Global telling you all we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing. But you listen to somebody who misinformed you, because I did exactly what I was supposed to do.”
Rouch then noted the $2,935 wasn’t even going to need to be spent. She also said she respects the position Milton holds, and she doesn’t mind the requests of the board, but she does mind accusations.
“You’re listening to someone who does not know, is not educated, and does not have the experience I have for this job,” Rouch said. “Now, mayor, whatever will help you understand this, I will do. But what I’ve tried to tell you, and what I’m going to tell you and the public again, you keep asking about an account number…and let me explain it in the best possible manner I know how. When I say general fund, or transportation fund, or parks fund, you not only have a simple wage line item it comes out of…you have a wage line item, a LAGERS retirement line item, you have all these other line items for each fund. We did not want to bog you down with seven or eight pages of account numbers you wouldn’t understand nor do you need to because it’s internal tracking for our purposes.”
Rouch then told the mayor the same reason he’s upset with them is a reason the finance department is upset with him.
“You read the S&P Global report,” Rouch said. “They said ‘good sound financial management policies and practices’ were why we got our credit rating back up. It’s not just me. It’s all of these people sitting here. It’s not just one person. It’s educated people who go above and beyond every day for this city. Instead of taking something so small, and hanging your hat on it, what about saying ‘thank you’ to the finance department for the clean audits? For the IRS clean audit? For the special capital clean audit? While we have respect for every one of you in your position…what we want you to understand is we are doing above and beyond. These people sitting out here don’t leave at 5 o’clock every day. We do everything requested in as short a time span as we can.”
The mayor responded by saying he knows the city has a “top notch” finance department and acknowledged he has not given the department enough credit for the things they’ve done. He said what Rouch is seeing as accusations, he is seeing as just “simply asking questions.” He reiterated he can’t understand why the one account where the ARPA funds were located was placed on the ordinance.
Alderman Bill Skains asked City Manager Stan Dobbins to weigh in, and Dobbins noted the ordinance has been passed and acted upon, with the funds being disbursed. City Clerk Lisa Westfall said the board could “true up” the ordinance with the actual amounts expended, and the numbers would be clear at this point since checks have been written. Rouch noted if the money spent is under the total in the ordinance, it’s trued up in the budget, and so another ordinance is not necessary. She also noted the ARPA fund would be audited.
Milton said in the future if a measure comes before him where the “math does not add up,” he will have it brought back up before the Board.
City Attorney Chris Lebeck then reminded Milton he has the power to veto something passed by the board and bring it back up to them.
“If you have concerns again about an ordinance, about something this board approves, I encourage you to exercise your power to veto the ordinance and bring it back before the board,” Lebeck said. “That’s your control mechanism when you have concerns over a properly passed ordinance.”
The meeting moved on from discussion of Ordinance 2021-0124, but tempers flared again later in the meeting on a similar theme over a resolution the mayor requested aldermen to support regarding “the effort to have sustainable budgets in the future.”
The resolution would have the Board of Aldermen “support the Mayor in his efforts to research the options for a sustainable 5-year balanced budget by agreeing the mayor will have access to all of the city’s finances not including Department of Revenue information” and the mayor is expressing an intent for more meetings and work sessions of the Finance Committee and Board of Aldermen to have “open discussion of his research” as they collaborate on options for the city’s financial success.
“I’ve said a few times in the past when we look at a five-year budget, in years three, four and five, we have zero dollars budgeted in, I think Jamie and Stan would agree when we approve those we’re asking the next board who comes along to deal with a crisis,” Milton said. “So I wanted to take a blank canvas, look at all the different aspects, primarily focusing on increasing revenues, so I’m asking for the Board’s support on this resolution.”
Several board members and city staff took issue with the mayor’s resolution and comments, including Alderman Cody Fenton.
“I agree with everything the mayor’s saying, but for me personally, when I read this resolution, it was a slap in the face to the Finance Department, the Finance Committee, the folks on the Finance Committee who aren’t elected,” Fenton said. “What this says is we don’t trust you to do the job. We don’t trust you to serve on the Finance Committee. We don’t trust the Finance Department to do their job.
“While I agree the budget, as we looked at this year, is not sustainable going forward. I also can’t ignore the fact every one of us on the Finance Committee committed to doing what we were asked to do. All of us have committed as board members to find a solution to this. This is where I think we need to trust the Finance Department and their expertise.”
Fenton said he will continue to work to find a solution to the city’s budget issues in every place he serves. Alderman Jamie Whiteis immediately spoke up in support of Fenton’s comments.
“I think in our meetings we already know, we’ve already expressed, the need to look for other revenues and look for other avenues,” Whiteis said. “We were all on board starting in January, we needed to really look at this. So I’m not sure what the purpose of [this resolution] is.”
Alderman Jeff Seay said he didn’t see the resolution until Thursday, and noted many times items come to aldermen without much notice.
“It sounds like we’re wanting to put in writing what we should be doing anyway,” Seay said. “If someone is elected and they’re up here, and they’re not wanting to be a good steward of the city’s situation, it doesn’t make sense to be up here.”
Alderman Ruth Denham differed from her colleagues, saying she sees the resolution as an affirmation of what the board had already decided and it was a “good thing.”
“Maybe there’s a misunderstanding like earlier not having a chart of account numbers,” Denham said. “[This] is a basic confirmation, an affirmation, of what we’ve already decided on and we’re putting it in black and white.”
Milton responded to the aldermen by saying it’s not a secret over the last five years the city has not had balanced budgets.
“This board can choose to kick the can down the road again and not address our long term financial needs where something has to give,” Milton said. “Or we can choose to do nothing, this will come up for the next board and they’ll deal with this ‘crisis’ and the next board will deal with a ‘crisis’ and so on. All I’m trying to do is show some leadership…to look at the big picture and see if there’s a way we can prevent future boards from having a crisis.”
The mayor asked Rouch to give “her two cents.”
Rouch responded she thought the resolution was “insulting to me and my department.”
“The reason why I say this is because we work very hard, and we’ve brought the budget many times before the Finance Committee and before this board,” Rouch said. “We’ve had many discussions. In the past, I have brought a five-year balanced (budget) for all of our major funds and it may not have all we wanted. It may not have had the one-times, it may not have all the capital. But it’s a budget, and it’s how you would do your home budget or anything else, you have to make sure your ongoing expenses are taken care of before you can do those extra things.”
Rouch said this year her department chose not to because they wanted the board to see “what we were up against” and “what our needs are.” She said city departments have cut to a point they can’t cut any more, and with inflation and other issues, the city needs to find new revenue sources.
She also said the city needs to check on services citizens don’t value highly, which community surveys have said are low priorities, and evaluate the way funds are spent by the city.
Rouch reiterated the resolution is showing again the way her department is shown disrespect.
“You can go back to audit reports and look at things,” Rouch said. “This resolution was a slap in the face to my ethics and all I stand for. But I stand here now because I love this city and I’m willing to do what it takes.”
Rouch said if the resolution is rejected, and if they have “simple faith in what we do,” people will see the benefits their department brings to the city.
Milton responded by saying he’s heard Rouch, and Dobbins, both say “many times we don’t have a sustainable budget.” He said he wasn’t accusing Rouch’s department, or anyone, of anything.
“We haven’t come up with a sustainable budget,” Milton said. “I want to facilitate all of us working together to create a sustainable budget. I don’t see why this is so personal to you. I’m not attacking, I’m not saying you’re not doing a good job.”
Rouch said the word “unfettered” in regard to access, which was in the original draft of the resolution but removed before the meeting by City Attorney Lebeck, was highly offensive to her and her department.
“We bring everything before the Finance Committee,” Rouch said. “I show you every month how to check me, I show you all the cash in the bank, I show you how to tie the income statement to the balance sheet to the cash. So the word “unfettered” to me implied I haven’t completely been transparent in our finances and put everything out on the table and there’s something left undone or something you haven’t seen.”
“As a finance professional, you say that word to anyone and see their reaction. It’s not me being sensitive. We’ve been through a lot. All of us. Together. But the word ‘unfettered’ was completely offensive to me because of what it implied. Whether it was your intent, that’s what the word means…I’ve told you many times how to check me and if something’s off, check me.”
The mayor responded by saying he’s not saying she’s doing a bad job, but as a group a long-term budget has not been put in place, and compared it to Congress fixing Social Security.
Alderman Bill Skains said he believes a resolution is not needed because everyone involved has been committed to the goal the mayor wants to reach. He stated he sees a strong statement coming out of the meeting and the board wants to see a long-term solution.
Alderman Whiteis said after the last Finance Committee meeting everyone involved were committed to more meetings in the next year to find a solution.
“You said when you ran you said the city has a spending problem,” Seay said to the mayor. “Now I think you see we have a revenue problem.”
Lebeck noted to the mayor under the current city code, the mayor and any two board members t can call special meetings on any topic.. Also, through the city administrator, the mayor can already access any city finances.
“All of these topics we’ve talked about up to this point are already present in our city code,” Lebeck said.
Fenton said calling for the vote on the resolution is unfair because if he votes against the resolution, someone can say they don’t support finding a long term financial solution, but if he votes in favor of it, it’s insulting the staff of an entire city department.
After Skains called the question, the resolution was defeated 4-1, with Denham the only alderman to vote in favor of the resolution.
Alderman Clay Cooper was not in attendance at the meeting due to personal reasons.
