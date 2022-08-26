City of Branson Utilities Director Kendall Powell has updated the aldermen and public on the progress of the Flood Protection System at the Compton Wastewater Plant.
The plant has been a cause for concern since the 2017 flooding, which forced the city to build temporary flood protections to keep the facility from being inundated by water from Lake Taneycomo. City officials said a nine-foot tall flood wall needs to be installed around the perimeter of the facility to protect against a 100-year flood incident, because the current facility is at “extreme risk” of flood damage from water released from Table Rock Dam. The danger comes not only from flood waters rising to a level above the wall, but inundation of groundwater seeping under the current protection.
Powell told the board engineering plans for the construction are 90% complete. A goal of beginning construction by February 2023 is planned by the city. City staff had said in a July 2021 alderman meeting where additional grant funding was proposed to the board an estimated completion date of Nov. 2023, but an updated end date of April 2024 was given at the Aug. 9, 2022 aldermen meeting.
“We are working hard to find as much grant money as possible for this project,” Powell said at the meeting. “We already have grant funding of $13 million dollars and are exploring options to request additional grant funding to be the best stewards of taxpayer’s dollars as possible.”
The budget for the project has not been set, but costs are estimated at $15.2 million. The $13 million in grant funding has come from multiple sources, including Community Development Block Grants and an Economic Development Administration grant. Any shortfall in grant funding for the project will be paid from the city’s tourism tax.
