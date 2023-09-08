The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce announced its new economic growth initiative, ‘Launch Stone County’ during the Thursday, Aug. 31, luncheon.
According to the TRL Chamber of Commerce website, ‘Launch Stone County’ is an expanded, bold strategy to drive economic growth.
“We believe Stone County is at the pivotal point of some exciting new opportunities, and we want to ensure success by developing resources to strengthen and diversify our economy,” states the website. “For the Chamber to institute this aggressive, effective program, private investment is required. Our mission is to help Stone County thrive and grow by generating economic activity for the county, supporting the expansion of our existing businesses, and supporting new business and industry recruitment. We need to increase the resources available to deliver increased economic development services and to provide a professional facility for a small business resource center.
‘Launch Stone County’ includes four primary focus areas over the next five years:
- Business retention/expansion/recruitment
- Workforce development/housing
- Effective marketing to visitors
- Community development
At the luncheon, President of Table Rock Community Bank, Chairman of Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce and Co-Chair of Launch Stone County Dwayne Falk said the process to get this initiative off the ground took many volunteer hours and the input of local business owners, area leaders and residents.
“We have definitely put a lot of work into this and definitely have the board that has committed their time and effort to making this happen,” Falk said. “Growing the economy of Stone County is not a one person effort. It is a county-wide effort. I am happy to announce the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce has stepped forward to provide leadership in that effort.
“We assume responsibility to gather resources across the county to compete with others in Missouri and the rest of the nation. It’s time we do everything we can to move Stone County forward. Today we publicly unveil our five year strategic plan for economic development in Stone County. We have over 100 people across the county who have been involved with this process. It’s been absolutely amazing to see it happen and there have been a lot of people that care about our county.”
Reeds Spring School District Director of Operations and Co-Chair of ‘Launch Stone County’ Steve Verheyen explained the initiative is about what businesses and residents can do to encourage growth in Stone County.
“This new five year plan, it’s about growing jobs and the tax based across all of Stone County to benefit all of us. We are seeing encouraging signs of new entrepreneurs investing in Stone County in unprecedented numbers,” Verheyen said. Investments are occurring in our companies and in our buildings. Our chamber board decided now is the time to take a more proactive approach to economic development in Stone County. We want the plan to be community driven. I want to thank you and recognize the many dedicated business and community leaders who have stepped forward to help us begin the process of growing local businesses and attracting new companies to our area.”
TRL Chamber President and CEO Sheila Thomas talked about how the plan has come together after years of work.
“When I came to this role in 2014, people started talking to me about economic development and how we needed that to happen in Stone County,” Thomas said. “So in 2017, the Chamber formed an economic development committee to start talking about ‘what does this mean?’ ‘What does this look like for Stone County?’ Then in 2019, Brad (Hudson) says to me, ‘I want to work on economic development.’ So I say, ‘Okay, let’s have an economic development summit.’ We did that. Then the county commission came alongside and helped us with some funding to start a strategic plan. We gathered a lot of data, we used a grant from SMCOG to gather a lot of data. We did all the legwork. Well, then, you know, we hit 2020 and that was a problem. In 2021, we were able to complete, kind of, our first plan. Well, we got the plan, and there were a few things that we could do that were in that plan that did not require additional funding. But the balance of the plan required money from somewhere, but how are we going to do this if we don’t have the funding? So that’s kind of how we got here. Our chamber board decided last year that they would work with a company called Opportunity Funding, and we would try to raise the money to fund our strategic plan. I think as Dwayne said, we had over 100 people involved in this process, and it’s been a really exciting thing for us to see.”
Thomas said each of the four elements are interdependent. Each has detailed plans to make them work for economic growth. Thomas said the entire plan can be found on the TRL Chamber of Commerce website. Thomas said they are excited to partner with businesses and county leaders to make the initiative a success and bring growth to the county.
“There are 32 investors there that have already committed to support ‘Launch Stone County,’” Thomas said.
Falk said as of Aug. 31, with the 32 investors, the chamber had raised more than $1 million to support the plan.
“As (Sheila Thomas) mentioned, we have 32 investors that have already pledged their numbers for the five year plan,” Falk said. “I am excited to announce that we now have pledges totaling $1,028,600. That is approximately 92% of our initial campaign goal. I want to say thank you to the investors who have made this possible.
“With that, I’m excited to announce that due to the strong support, and great leadership and our campaign volunteers, and invigorated chamber board of directors, we have set a new stretch goal. That stretch goal now is $1,250,000, within the next five years. Your support is essential, so we will have the resources to help your businesses and the citizens of Stone County to meet those challenges and opportunities, not only just today, but in the future. We’re looking so much forward to that momentum, for that effort. This is a crucial factor. We’ve had numerous significant pledges across the county where each investor dug deep to invest in what they believe is essential to the future of our county and their business. We even have investors in the ‘Launch Stone County’ initiative from outside the county. We appreciate those who have had a stake in the success. They believe in the efforts in this program, what they see from start to finish. We’re just looking forward to seeing it from start to finish.”
To learn more about ‘Launch Stone County’ visit www.visittablerocklake.com/chamber-home/launch.
