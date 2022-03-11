Incumbent Branson alderman and school board candidates were nowhere to be found at a candidate’s event held Saturday, March 5, at the Hughes Brothers Theater in Branson.
No incumbents in the Branson Alderman races or the Branson school board appeared at the event hosted by Branson U to grill candidates on the ballot for the April 2022 election. Ward I candidate Marshall Howden, Ward II candidate Chuck Rodriguez, and Ward III candidate Ralph LeBlanc appeared along with school board candidates Carolyn Boss and Mike Porter.
The alderman debate focused on issues with the board’s incumbents, and the way the challengers believed those issues have had a negative impact on the community.
“If you’re stagnant, you’re dying,” Howden said in reference to helping businesses come into the community. “You have to be growing so our families can put food on their tables. It’s a stark contrast to what happened last year when they unilaterally shut down our businesses. You have to select the people who are going to stay out of the way so businesses can thrive.”
A question was asked of the candidates about CBD stores and if they promote illegal drug use, but the candidates dismissed those concerns in favor of rehab centers being a driving factor for illegal drug use in the city.
“If those [drug rehab] centers are not being held responsible for the people they bring into the city,” LeBlanc said. “They need to be held responsible for the people who fall out or fall through the cracks or they relapse. They either need a way to bring them back into their program, or return them to their home base where their friends and family are and can help them. Instead, they get put out on our streets, or in our hotels, and it’s bred more crime in our community than CBD or even legalized marijuana.”
All three candidates talked about increasing crime in the city and what can be done to combat the problems of crime.
“I think this comes down to public safety,” Rodriguez said. “We need to find out where [the public safety tax] money went, get the money where it needs to go. When police and fire have proper equipment, they will have better morale. We need to get them pay raises and take care of them. I’ve talked to a lot of police officers who don’t have a say in the gear they carry. We need to change it. We need to let these guys be comfortable, happy, and want to come to work to protect us.”
When asked about Critical Race Theory in the schools, Porter said he thinks it’s the responsibility of the Board of Education and administration to know what is being taught in the schools.
“Anything which comes into our schools that is abhorrent to what are the values of our community should be visually represented to everybody and then have them given a chance to say no to it,” Porter said. “It’s very clear there are issues related to race. But the way it’s being taught shouldn’t be taught in primary school at all. We also need to make sure this administration is doing their job to make sure our parents know what is being taught and it’s not just for Critical Race Theory, but it’s across the board.”
Porter also said parents have a responsibility to speak up and be informed on what their children are being taught.
Porter added individual teachers “should be held accountable for what they teach.”
Boss said there should be a parent’s board which works with a teacher’s board to go over the curriculum for the school district.
“There should be a parental side to talking about it,” Boss said. “Teachers Unions will tell you that you don’t have the right to have a say in the curriculum, but I’m telling you that you do. You can sit in on any classroom with a visitor’s pass…you can do this. You can audit these classes for yourself.”
She said more transparency in the choices for curriculum will help build trust in the community, and Critical Race Theory distorts and falsifies history education.
“The books have been rewritten and telling our kids ‘the war wasn’t really fought like that, it was fought over these issues which are more modern’,” Boss said. “Let history be history. We’re creating history right now as we speak. So I say we need a love of learning, a love of the truth, and being transparent.
This was the second year Branson U has hosted a candidate forum; they said they plan to do one next year for the April 2023 elections.
