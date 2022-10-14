The biggest fundraising event of the year for the Branson Veterans of America 913 is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Scotty’s Trout Dock and Marina in Branson.
The annual Trout Team Tournament will begin at 8 a.m. and run until 1 p.m., with teams of two competing for a top prize of $500. In addition to cash prizes for first, second, and third place, there will be an optional side pot for biggest fish, and other prizes.
The $75 entry fee per team includes lunch at the end of the tournament. There will be door prizes, a raffle, and an auction.
“It’s one of our largest fundraisers,” Bob Sarver with BVA913 told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The money comes not only from the entries but we do a big auction for stuff that has been donated and that’s where we raise the biggest majority of the money. The funds benefit scholarships and veteran’s assistance.”
Entry forms are available at Scotty’s Trout Dock and Marina for advanced registration, and registration will be taken the morning of the event. Cash or checks only will be accepted for the tournament.
All rules and regulations are listed on the organization’s website, BVA913.com.
For more information call Lynn at 417-251-1886.
