For those wanting to make their voices heard in the 2022 August primary elections, the deadline to register to vote is Wednesday, July 6, at 5 p.m.
Taney County residents can register to vote at:
- Taney County Clerk’s Office, 132 David St, Forsyth
- Branson City Clerk, 10 W Maddux St # 205, Branson
- Branson License Bureau, 1447 State Hwy 248, Branson
- Hollister City Clerk, 312 Esplanade Dr, Hollister
- Forsyth License Bureau, 147 Main Street, Forsyth
- Taney County Health Department, 320 Rinehart Rd, Branson, or 15479 State Highway 160, Forsyth
- Taney County Family Services, 2900 Green Mountain Dr, Suite 101, Branson
Taney County residents with questions can contact the county clerk’s office at (417) 546-7249.
According to the Stone County Clerk’s office, you can register to vote in Stone County at:
- Stone County Clerk’s Office, 108 E 4th St 3rd Floor, Galena
- Blue Eye High School, 658 State Highway EE, Blue Eye
- Shell Knob Chamber of Commerce, Missouri 39, Shell Knob
- Reeds Spring City Hall, 22601 Main St, Reeds Spring
- Kimberling City Hall, 34 Kimberling Blvd, Kimberling City
- Hurley City Hall, 202 S Walnut St, Hurley
- Galena City Hall, 111 S Main St, Galena
- Crane City Hall, 120 N Commerce, Crane
- Crane License Bureau, 103 South St #2, Crane
- Branson West City Hall, 110 Silver Thread Ln, Branson West
- Branson West License Office, 11016 State Hwy 76, Branson West
- Stone County Health Department, 109 4th St, Galena or 15765 MO-13 #1, Branson West
Stone County residents can obtain more information by calling the Stone County Clerk’s office at (417) 357-6127.
Missouri residents can also register through the Secretary of State’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.