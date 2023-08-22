Republican members of the Missouri House of Representatives gathered in Branson for the seventh straight summer to talk strategy and make plans for the 2024 legislative session.
The Republican House Majority Floor Leader, Rep. Jon Patterson from Lee’s Summit, spoke with the Branson Tri-Lakes News about the party, their goals, and their vision for 2024. Patterson, a general surgeon in Jackson County, was first elected to the House in 2018.
“We’re in Branson to discuss our priorities, but I think we’ll focus on the things we always focus on,” Patterson said. “We want our citizens to be safe, especially in our urban areas. We want good schools for our kids, and I think child care is a huge issue these days. And, of course, infrastructure. We need to maintain our roads to increase transportation and commerce in the state of Missouri.”
When asked if this term Republicans will focus more on “nuts and bolts” bills like infrastructure and less on socio-political issues like trans athletes, Patterson said he thought it would likely be closer to the case.
“I think [the social issues] have been addressed so I think these other issues which we always have to look at, we’ll focus a lot more on that,” Patterson said.
When asked about Republican plans to continue forward on Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s major agenda item of economic development, Patterson said one of the focuses is an area not normally thought of initially when discussing economic issues.
“First and foremost, we need to work on public safety,” Patterson said. “When we talk to businesses, one of the major things that keeps them from investing in Missouri is if their workers aren’t safe. Economic development has a lot to do with public safety, and we are going to focus on that.”
Patterson was asked about local Representative Brian Seitz’s bill to extend the statute of limitations for victims of child sex abuse by 10 years, allowing victims to have until age 41 to file a civil suit rather than the current statute age of 31 years old. (There is no statute of limitations on the criminal side.) The bill passed in the waning days of the 2023 session and passed 150-0, but because of the late passage could not make it to the Senate. Patterson was asked what leadership could do to take a bill with obvious chamber approval and move it faster through the chamber so the State Senate could consider it.
“In the legislative process every term, there are about 5,000 bills filed,” Patterson said. “It’s just a matter of what your priorities are. I support the Representative on that. It was a good bill, and it passed unanimously. I think it’s working through the process. Keeping in mind, we have 2,000 other bills during that same session, and trying to prioritize the things we can get done versus the things we want to get done.”
When asked about voter frustration that despite having majorities in both chambers, it seemed the State Senate was slowing down or blocking bills coming from the House, Patterson was diplomatic.
“Part of it is, there is a process and the Senate is more natural to slow things down and I don’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing,” Patterson said. “But it always comes down to communication between the two chambers. I wouldn’t presume to speak for the Senate or any senators, I just think you need to have open lines of communication and that’s the best way to get legislation passed. But at the same time, I think they make their decisions on how much and how fast we should do things, and I fully respect the way they go about their work.”
In looking at the Republican supermajority, there is diversity between the positions of Republicans in southwest Missouri when compared to Republicans in Kansas City or St. Louis, and Patterson was asked how to get the supermajority working together when the party has that diversity.
“That’s the art of politics,” Patterson said. “The Republicans in the southwest, and suburban Republicans like me, have different views on things. There are always areas for common ground and the trick is finding that. But that’s the art of politics.”
Patterson said he sees Republicans keeping statewide offices in 2024 and he doesn’t think the anticipated heated primaries will be a bad thing for the party and Republican voters.
“Primaries are important because they let you practice,” Patterson said. “It gives you a chance to hone your message and get things done at ‘game speed’ which you can’t replicate outside of a primary. I think that makes you a stronger candidate [for the general election.]”
Patterson said he thinks the thing most voters misunderstand about the Republican party is a belief the party won’t work with Democrats on issues.
“We’re really open minded,” Patterson said. “We do have a supermajority, so we will press forward bills which line up with our beliefs, but we always listen to the views of the minority party. Every step of the process, we hear the minority viewpoint. But at the end of the day, we will always advance the goals of the majority party.”
Branson’s local representative, Brian Seitz (R-156), told Branson Tri-Lakes News he was happy to be able to host his colleagues.
“During Summer Caucus we begin to set the agenda for the next regular session and the upcoming September Veto Session,” Seitz said. “I’m proud to welcome these influential leaders to my 156th District.
“Our House of Representatives Republican Caucus is 111 members strong. There is no better place than Branson to have our annual Summer gathering. Many of the spouses and family members use this time to vacation here and enjoy everything that our community has to offer.”
Seitz announced last week his intent to run for a third term in the House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.