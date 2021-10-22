A Branson Board of Aldermen study session on Thursday, Oct. 21, turned into a passionate debate about the salaries of city workers, the upcoming budget, and long-term problems with revenue.
The meeting’s agenda had been scheduled to include a presentation by the city’s human resources department on a proposed 2022 through 2024 “Employee Compensation Plan.” The staff report from the city stated the national “Defund Police” culture has impacted the city’s ability to find qualified staff for public safety positions. The report also said the city would need an “equitable and progressive compensation plan” to “remain competitive in hiring and retaining quality staff.”
Jan Fischer, the city’s human resources director, made the presentation to the aldermen focusing the majority of the time on the changes to the police and fire compensation structure.
Police staff would start at $36,000 per year, up from $34,500, and would grow to $39,000 beginning their fourth year. The pay range would have 15 steps leading to a maximum yearly salary of $56,000.
Police officers and firefighters will return to a step plan with a progression plan based on “the more you bring to the table, the more you earn.” With “the” meaning the more training and other metrics reached by an officer or firefighter, the higher they will be promoted in the salary system, and the more they can earn. Salary tables will top out in the $67,000 range for most positions.
“[The promotions] from Police Officer I to II to III isn’t going to be a walk in the park,” Fischer said. “It’s got to be something worthwhile, and it’s got to be something substantial in nature.”
Police sergeants and fire captains will top out in the $82,000-$84,000 range. Fire battalion chiefs could top at $90,000 per year.
The plan also calls for city positions to maintain a “buffer” over the state required minimum wage, from being just over $13.81 cents an hour in 2021 to just under $15.55 in 2024. The HR presentation said with the city’s “generous” benefits package, those rates would keep the city competitive with private businesses offering $18 an hour for employees.
Fischer addressed the removal of caps on salaries, noting to retain workers putting them in a pay scale where they can no longer receive increased compensation can put the city at a disadvantage.
“We’ve got a number of employees who currently have topped out in their pay scales,” Fischer said. “A lot of good employees. There’s one utility worker in public works who is topped out, and what’s his incentive to keep doing a good job when he’s topped out? He’s one of the guys who makes me say we need to fix it, we need to change it. Not to the point we get silly about it, but to the point where they get pay raises throughout a realistic career.”
The previous plan called for a 21 step system with raises at a rate of 2.05%. Fischer’s plan calls for 23 steps with a 3% increase.
“Growth is there for employees to reach,” Fischer said.
Fischer told aldermen the fire department is about the same as the police department’s schedule, but noted the fire department doesn’t have the same level of turnover as the police department.
Fischer also said while much of the proposal focuses on police and fire, all employees in the city are looking at being given higher wages.
The focus of the meeting began to change when Alderman Jeff Seay asked one question.
“Tough question. Funding mechanism?” Seay asked Fischer.
Fischer responded he understood the city’s finance director developed 3% increases for staff. Fischer said he calculated figures based on the 3% related to hiring dates which mark yearly evaluations and found two departments, Parks and Utilities, will be “upside down” by a few thousand with what has been budgeted as of the meeting.
City Finance Director Jamie Rouch addressed the board by stating all of the city’s employees “probably needs about a 25 to 30% scale increase across the board.” She said it was what needs to be done because of inflation.
“Here is the negative Nelly of the bunch,” she then said. “How are we going to pay for it? I would argue the budget we’re presenting on Tuesday night, the one we’ve had two four-hour long meetings about, does not include this compensation package. So, how do we pay for it?”
Rouch then said the city needs to find ways to increase revenue.
“In order to have a balanced budget, in order to maintain our operations, just maintaining what we’re doing, what we’ve included in the budget we’ve all spoken about, and taking care of our employees, right now it doesn’t work,” Rouch said. “We either have to increase our revenues somehow, or we have to cut some services and reallocate some expenses. We do have some options, but we simply can’t buy a $500,000 house on a $100,000 ability.”
Department heads for most city departments spoke to the board about their employees, making passionate cases for getting the workers more income, and praising their efforts.
Police Chief Jeff Matthews raised the problems his department has with turnover, and the costs of training and bringing a new staff member onboard. Fischer estimated it could cost $25,000 or more in “soft” costs to have turnover with an employee, which is not a budgeted item.
Assistant Police Chief Eric Schmitt spoke about some of the issues he is facing within the department.
“The struggle is real,” Schmitt said. “I’ve only been here four years, but I’ve been in law enforcement for over 30 years now. I have never seen it as difficult to recruit people. I’ve had to tell the chief we’re basically in retention mode now because other agencies are basically stealing experienced officers from each other.”
He said the city is “woefully behind” other area departments, and every year they lose spending power.
“They could go up to the north [of Branson] where most of them live, work less, have no commute, and make more money,” he said. “That’s what we’re fighting. When we’re talking about lawsuits, officers pay each month for a legal defense fund because we get sued. Most of it is frivolous, but we have to go through with it. Now, over the last two years, someone had the bright idea to get rid of qualified immunity. Now, officers risk being sent to jail for doing their job and doing it right.
“The officers who have stayed did so because they believe in us. But they are tired. We are at a crisis point. I know we are short with money. But we practice priority based budgeting for a reason. We have those surveys from the community which says what’s most important. I’m asking you to put in some late nights, figure it out, because I’m worried about our service levels. I love this community, and I don’t want to see it happen. I don’t want to be doomsday, but I’ve never seen it this bad.”
Mayor Larry Milton said he’s spoken to around 15 officers who said they felt they could lose their job by talking to him.
“I want this community to know we’re in a crisis mode with our police department,” Milton said. “It’s difficult to hire. The last thing we want to do is not be able to retain what we have.”
City Administrator Stan Dobbins, the former police chief for Branson, challenged the mayor’s position.
“Honesty is a big thing with me,” Dobbins said. “The police department is not in crisis mode. This city, as well as every other city in the United States, runs with a minimum staffing level. There is not always a patrolman in every district, and there hasn’t been at least for the 10years I’ve been here. Do they have staffing shortage? Yes, they do. Just like the city of Springfield [police department] is short 90 right now.
“There is a need to increase pay for every one of these employees. Every single one of them. Staffing in a police department is based upon call load. It’s based upon the volume of the services and the type of services you’re providing…but unless we want to turn this city into another 76 debacle, we have to develop the funding source first before we jump into this. There is no money which has been set aside for the police building at all.”
Milton then asked about the reserve set aside for the department, and Rouch explained the fund is for one-time items and not ongoing expenses like salaries.
“You cannot sustain salary increases with the reserve, or instead of being upside down in 2024, it will be 2023 or possibly 2022,” Rouch said.
“Our officers right now are crammed into a sardine can downstairs,” Milton replied. “So it’s not a luxury building a new police department. It’s a need.
“My point was, while I’ll disagree with Stan, in my opinion and a lot of other officer’s opinions, if we’re in a crisis mode, I think it’s prudent to not put money aside for bricks and mortar, and use this money to retain our existing workforce.”
(Rouch said the police reserve could be “upside down” by 2024, and Dobbins added the projection was without the building. The building debt service starting in 2024 will impact the budget for the next two decades.)
“Frankly Mr. Mayor, I could care less if you agree with me or not,” Dobbins said. “I’ve been a policeman for 43 years. I have done this job far more than some of the kids who are downstairs that don’t know what being a policeman is about evidently. The thing of it is, we want everybody here to be compensated appropriately, but you need a revenue source first. We don’t have money set aside to make it happen overnight. We have to undertake the difficult task of finding the money.”
Alderman Jamie Whiteis used the opportunity provided by the discussion turning to revenue to bring up the use tax.
“Those postal trucks and UPS vans driving around on Sundays delivering packages we didn’t collect tax on,” Whiteis said. “You see those little blue vans with a crooked smile with an arrow at the end of it, we’re not collecting those taxes. Other cities are collecting taxes on [online sales.] We need to find out what we need to do to get a use tax in effect.”
City Clerk Lisa Westfall then raised the issue of city employees not receiving a cost of living increase in the last few years.
“The cost of living has gone up, and we’ve all agreed on it,” Westfall said. “These employees have not had a cost of living increase for at least the last year, or the upcoming year. Every employee is going backwards because of the cost of living. When you don’t have cost of living increases for employees, your pay scales will fall behind everybody else.
“If you even talk about adjusting any other benefits for employees, they will go further back because of the cost of their benefits. So we haven’t addressed not having a cost of living adjustment…for 2020, 2021, and now 2022, no cost of living increase for employees.”
The issue was then raised about using some federal COVID relief funds to provide one-time stipends to city employees of 3% of their salaries for 2021 and 2022. The funds provided to the city by the federal government are coming in two installments, and adjustments for the staff would be taken from each federal installment.
“What this will hopefully do is offset and help them offset some of the cost of living,” Rouch said. “It’s not a ton. It’s 3%, we’d normally give 2%, but it’s 3% calculated off their current salary.”
Rouch said the stipend will be brought before the board at their upcoming regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26. If passed on first reading Tuesday and then second reading on Nov. 9, the checks would be cut shortly after final passage.
“This is a band-aid,” Westfall responded. “It doesn’t fix the cost of living.”
Rouch agreed it’s not a fix, but it’s a help. The total cost out of the stipend is about $460,000 out of $1.073 million in federal dollars.
“I think we realize it’s not a fix, but I think everybody would be willing to take a band-aid right now,” Alderman Clay Cooper said.
Alderman Bill Skains said the issue of increased city revenues to offset some of the increased costs in salary and other expenses is one he’s been raising for years, and he was glad to see other people voicing his same concerns.
“The issue we have to talk about is economic development in this community,” Skains said. “I’ve heard people say ‘we can market ourselves out of this.’ Not true. We need new businesses here, and we need the legislature to allow us to collect online sales tax.
“And for the ticket resellers to remit the money actually owed to the city of Branson over time. You can’t take a $30 ticket, sell it for $5, pay the tax on it, resell it for $20 and don’t pay any tax on it at all. This is the reason [city employees] don’t have money for raises. We have to deal with the reality of the situation, it’s economic development, and it’s closing loopholes.”
The proposed new pay structure for city employees, and the agenda for the upcoming Tuesday Oct. 26 Board of Aldermen meeting, is available on the city of Branson’s website BransonMo.gov under “Agendas & Minutes.”
