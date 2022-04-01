An early morning fire on Tuesday, March 29, leaves a family looking for a new home.
Western Taney County Fire Protection District officials say they were called to a home on Darla Drive, just outside the Branson city limits near Highway 248. Branson Fire Department Truck 2 was the first on the scene due to the fire’s proximity to the city of Branson, and found a mobile home 50% engulfed upon arrival.
WTCFPD responded with four additional stations and laid a supply line of about 1,100 feet off Highway 248 to allow firefighters to battle the flames.
The bulk of the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of the firefighter’s arrival.
Branson Police, Taney County Sheriff’s Department, and Liberty Utilities responded to assist the fire departments.
No injuries were reported.
