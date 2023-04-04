Missouri’s 46th Judicial Circuit, which covers Taney County, has been honored by the Missouri Supreme Court.
The Permanency Award is given to circuit courts outlining the leadership and work of judges, juvenile officers, clerks, children’s division workers, Court Appointed Special Advocates, and other court support staff who work to protect children who have been abused or neglected.
“When children are abused or neglected by the adults in their lives, they rely on our Missouri courts to find them a safe, stable, and permanent home as quickly as possible,” Missouri Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson said in a statement. “I am proud of the efforts of these circuits in prioritizing the pressing needs of these vulnerable children.”
The time standards were set in 2006 to apply to certain hearings which involve children who are removed from their homes. The standards are intended to quickly determine whether the children are returned to their families or place them in a new permanent home as quickly as possible.
All of the state’s judicial circuits had a 94% rate for on-time critical abuse and neglect hearings. Taney County has a 100% rate.
“Managing these important cases expeditiously is a crucial element in providing greater stability for the families involved,” 46th Circuit Presiding Judge Jeffrey Merrell said. “Much credit, and a big thank you, goes to the court clerks, caseworkers, juvenile officers, and others for the team effort invested in ensuring these hearings are timely.”
The award for 2022 is the sixth consecutive year Taney County’s circuit has received a Permanency Award.
