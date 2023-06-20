Fans of the local brewing and distilling scene in southwest Missouri have a new option to learn about the craft and sample some of the region’s unique products.
Branson Beer, Wine, and Shine Tours provides locals and tourists a controlled trip around the region to experience the best the Branson area has to offer in the craft beverage field. The tours take participants to one brewery, one winery, and one distillery during the basic BWS tour.
“We started in Springfield in December 2022 but the city was uncooperative, so we moved to Branson and have been working with the city and local breweries, distillers, and wineries and have been loving it,” Owner Justin Montgomery told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Montgomery said the tour will not just focus around drinking various alcoholic beverages, but there will be educational aspects to the tours.
“We give wine tastings and they talk about the wines,” Montgomery said. “When we talk about beers at Turkey Creek Brewery, they come out and talk about the differences between light and dark beers. Missouri Ridge gives tours of their distillery itself. It’s educational and it’s fun.”
The tours will start and end at the Paddlewheel on Branson Landing. Minors who are 14 years of age or older will be allowed to ride, but will have their hand stamped to indicate they cannot have alcohol.
More information about the tours is available at bransonbwstours.com.
