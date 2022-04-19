The Branson Daybreakers Rotary Club is partnering with the Branson Parks and Recreation department to host a kid’s fishing tournament on April 24.
The Kids Fishing Derby will take place at Eiserman Park from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.
There will be three age groups for participants, 3 to 6-years-old; 7 to 10-years-old; and 11 to 14-years-old. Each group is limited to no more than 75 fishermen.
There is a $2 fee for anyone wanting to fish.
The “Discover Nature Fishing” initiative through the Missouri Department of Conservation has allowed state officials to re-stock the ponds at Eiserman Park. MDC and Branson Parks and Recreation will be offering weekly fishing opportunities for youth in the Branson area through the initiative.
Eiserman Park is located next to the Branson Community Center, 201 Compton Drive. More information about the event can be found at BransonParksAndRecreation.com under the “Kid’s Fishing Derby” section.
Interested individuals can also call the RecPlex for information at 417-335-2368.
