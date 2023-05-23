The Knights of Columbus in Kimberling City donated funds to help teachers make a difference in the lives of students who have special needs.
The Catholic men’s organization, which serves Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church in Kimberling City and surrounding area, donated $1,000 to the Reeds Spring School District to be spent to support the district’s Special Services Department
According to the District’s Director of Communication Ben Fisher, the funds are appreciated as they are not tied to a specific item.
“The regular sources of funding specific to special education are often allocated for very specific items, such as staffing,” Fisher said.
Reeds Spring Director of Special Services Liz Smith told Branson Tri-Lakes News the funds will give teachers some freedom to help prepare students for real life experiences.
“This funding will make a significant difference in the lives of our students with developmental disabilities,” Smith said. “We now have the freedom to provide more opportunities outside of the classroom for our students to develop their transition skills and prepare them for life after high school. Teachers are able to plan community excursions, where students can apply what they are learning in the classrooms to real-world community settings, which will have a lasting impact on their lives. We are deeply appreciative of the support from the Knights of Columbus and the positive impact it will have on our students.”
