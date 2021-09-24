Branson High School is hosting a college and career fair on Monday, Sept. 27, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Main Commons and North Gym.
The event is aimed at helping students prepare for their lives after high school.
“The college and career fair is a wonderful opportunity for students and families to make the best use of their time and resources as they plan for the future,” Sarah Loyd, Freshman Counselor at Branson High School and College & Career Fair Coordinator, told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Attendees have the ability to talk and interact with institutions and programs locally, in state, as well as out of state. We are excited to see the partnership these programs and institutions are building, and the investment they are making with our students and community.”
The fair will have representatives from area four-year colleges and universities, community colleges, trade and technical schools, and the branches of the armed forces.
Information on programs like A+, Advanced Placement courses, the Dual Credit Program, and the NCAA will be available.
The event is open to all students from grades 9 to 12. Family members are encouraged to attend with their students.
Online pre-registration is strongly encouraged through app.strivescan.com/students.
