The 2022 municipal elections will take place on April 5. As part of our continuing effort to make voters as informed as possible before they enter the ballot box, the Branson Tri-Lakes News has sent questionnaires to alderman candidates throughout the region.
Today we will feature the responses from Branson Ward I candidates Bill Skains and Marshall Howden. Skains is the incumbent, taking his seat on the Board of Aldermen in 2018.
Below is a short candidate submitted biography along with their unedited answers to the same seven questions. Several of those questions are featured in our print edition; the remainder of the questions, and the candidate’s closing statements, can be found on our website, bransontrilakesnews.com.
Background
Incumbent Bill Skains is the son of Air Force World War 2, Korea, and Vietnam veteran William Skains, Sr. and Doris Skains. He grew up on Air Force bases around the world before coming to Branson, where he owned and operated Engler Block. He is married to Branson native Robin Skains, has two children, Kaci and Steven, and a granddaughter Mina.
Challenger Marshall Howden has lived in Branson since he was three months old, the grandson of country music legend Mel Tillis, and grew up on a Branson stage. Howden is engaged to Kendra, looking forward to their wedding in May. He has a degree in Biblical Studies and is pursuing a master’s in history to advance a career in teaching.
What makes you the better choice for the seat than your opponent?
Skains: I am a long time resident of Branson. My wife Robin and I raised our children in Branson. We co-owned Engler Block, a well known tourist attraction for years. I have a bachelor’s degree in political science, I’m an experienced business owner plus well versed in government giving me the background to be an asset on the Board of Alderman.
Branson has been my family’s home for decades and it’s always been important for me to give back. Some service currently and in the past few years is: President of the Board of Alderman, Commissioner Planning & Zoning, Chair of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri Workforce Development Board, Capital Improvement Committee, Missouri Community College Association Advisory Board, Co-Chair of Branson Citizens for Public Safety (which provides essential monetary support for our police and fire operations, M Graham Clark Downtown Airport Board, 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District Board, Human Resources Committee, Branson Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Branson Lakes Area Tourism Enhancement District (Founding Board Member) and the Executive Director of the Ozark Region Workforce Board.
As you can see, I’m here to serve our community.
Howden: There is a significant difference between myself and my opponent. Branson has been served in the past by a “good old boys” club, and I come from an entirely different school of thought. Instead of being for my own interests, I choose to serve the citizens.
My opponent has consistently shown a tendency to want to shut down citizen voices and keep City Hall closed off to the public. I want more citizen involvement, not less. That is the primary difference between myself and my opponent, and also what makes me a better choice to serve the people of Ward I.
Do you believe there is sufficient transparency in city hall and if not, what changes would you like to see made?
Skains: It is amazing how much information is available to all citizens on the City website, meeting, agendas, minutes, current and past financial information, police and crime information, permits, building information, health information and more. So I think there is very good transparency at all levels and will work to maintain and improve that at all times. All city committees and board meetings are streamed via you tube live.
Howden: There are members on the board who desire transparency, unfortunately the incumbents running for office this year have stifled the progress in that area time after time. When the board of aldermen voted to shut down your businesses last year many citizens began to realize just how important local government is, and it is their right to be given every avenue available to express their voices. We need to hear from the people MORE, not less.
Other than personnel issues, what categories of business carried out by city staff do you feel does not necessarily always need to happen in public?
Skains: Discussion on Land dealings that hamper negotiations, legal matters in process and individual business sales tax information which must be protected when collecting sales and tourism tax.
Howden: I believe every issue that is not mandated by state statute to be kept confidential should be shared with the public. Furthermore, letting the public in on the discussion is just the first step. The actions of the board of aldermen should be directly influenced by the views of our citizens and if elected I will work to be a bridge so that they remain in charge of their community government.
The city’s budget projections show a serious need for increased city revenues in the next few years. How do you suggest the city seek that additional income?
Skains: Cost reduction has carried the City a lot further than expected but additional sources of revenue are needed. The tax on internet sales is needed to replace tax on lost local sales and we could help ourselves by passing that tax locally. This is at no additional cost to the citizens, it just brings back to our community the sales tax the state currently receives. The City has formed a community focus group to obtain input and guidance on additional revenue and we should look forward to their information. Future inflation is a concern but sales tax collected also rises during inflation and mitigates some of that so the results will be interesting.
Howden: We will have to make some hard cuts because we have outspent our means in the past. Fiscal irresponsibility comes when elected officials don’t realize they are spending the people’s money. We need to continue to grow our economic footprint so that revenues are generated organically through our businesses as opposed to the overtaxation which has stymied Branson’s growth in the past.
Do you feel there needs to be changes among the current city staff?
Skains: The Board of Aldermen’s role is to provide their input for hiring the City Administrator, City Clerk and City Attorney. As an alderman I work to keep an open communication with the City Administrator, but personnel issues are to be handled by our Administrator and Department Directors. I think our current leadership and department heads are servicing us with distinction but the planning director and city attorney positions need to be filled.
Howden: Leadership comes from the top and when I’m your alderman I will work on instituting a new directive by which our city staff operates. After the election we will have serious discussions about personnel changes that may need to occur at City Hall. I take this responsibility very seriously and will evaluate every decision on a case by case basis. However, I can assure the citizens that I will not be afraid to vote in favor of making changes if myself and a majority of the board believe changes need to be made.
The city has seen a rise in crime similar to other size cities in the state. How can the city work to curb crime?
Skains: We need to be able to fill existing police positions both for crime control and for the safety of our officers. We have good leadership and they are very effective as seen by the collective solving of the double murder and the catalytic converter ring from out of state. These transit crimes by people passing through take time and excellent communication with other agencies. We must be able to attract adequate staff.
Howden: We have got to address the magnets that draw these criminal elements to our city. I am concerned specifically about theft and drug abuse which create further problems within our community. We have a world-class police force in Branson, but they are understaffed and in need of a board of aldermen that is willing to take meaningful steps to support them. Our law enforcement officers need a pay raise that makes Branson competitive with the surrounding areas, and we need to work on creating a positive culture to retain current officers and attract new applicants.
Planning and zoning has recently come into the spotlight. Is the current system of zoning effective and business friendly or do changes need to be made?
Skains: Updates to ordinances have been made periodically to adjust to changing times and encourage more affordable housing and to be clearer about commercial areas, I think these are working as intended. It is a delicate balance between economic development and protecting our citizen’s investment in their homes and rental properties. P & Z is not an easy task but we must consistently follow our ordinances so citizens and developers can depend on them.
Howden: In my service on the planning and zoning commission I have fought for four years to chip away at the government red tape that our previous representatives left us with. We have made moderate changes but we’ve got a long way to go in order to make Branson the business friendly free market city that all our business owners deserve. Additionally, the recently publicized actions by the leadership on the planning and zoning commission perfectly highlight the problem with the “good old boys” network that has controlled this community for decades. We need to look at top-down changes that make our zoning more business friendly and a level playing field for all.
Closing Statements
Skains: I am running for reelection to the Branson board of aldermen. There is much at stake during this election. We need to maintain a strong economic presence in order for Branson to continue strong growth. Branson has seen record economic growth and I intend to continue supporting such growth and revenues. Help me speak up for doing the right things.
Howden: I want the citizens to know that I will fight for them. If the same people continue to get elected, those who value their own ideology over your freedom, then nothing will ever change. In my service on the planning commission and parks board, I have not only learned how to operate as an effective commissioner, but I have also learned how things can be done better on behalf of the citizens. I will forever value my opportunity to serve the people of Branson and sincerely ask for your support for Alderman Ward I on April 5th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.