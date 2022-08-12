Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain, high winds, and hail to the Branson area on Monday, Aug. 9, resulting in multiple calls for service from both the Branson Police Department and City of Branson Public Works.
The city of Branson reported more than 20 calls for service to the police department related to storm issues, and public works staff received their first call about a downed tree around 6:34 p.m.
Four streets were completely blocked by downed trees: Boxcar Willie Dr.; Cahill Rd.; W. Pacific St.; and Eiserman Avenue. Falls Parkway, Westwood Dr., and Bozwell Ave. were partially blocked by trees and debris.
Public works crews worked through the night to clear roads blocked by trees and made sure damaged trees were not in imminent danger of falling onto cleared roadways. Debris cleanup continued over the next few days.
“The Public Works staff did a great job getting the trees and debris taken care of in a timely manner,” Branson Director of Public Works/Engineering Keith Francis told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “They are a great group of hard-working individuals. When inclement weather hits our area they are always on the ready for the situations that arise.”
City staff also reported several roads were closed for a time due to water over the roadway.
