Missouri 7th District U.S. Representative Billy Long announced Tuesday, August 3, he will be seeking the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Senator Roy Blunt.
Long made the announcement during an interview with Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson.
“We need to get the Senate back,” Long told Carlson. “You aren’t going to do anything until you get the Senate back, and I’m the guy who can win that Senate seat in Missouri and make sure we don’t have a big race there, where we can take funds and put in Arizona and Georgia and these other seats that we need to take back.”
Long’s entry into the race brings the number of declared candidates to nine, including former Governor Eric Greitens, and current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Long spoke with Branson Tri-Lakes News and said he decided to run for the seat as soon as Senator Blunt announced he wouldn’t seek re-election, but had to wait because he needed time to build his team.
“I’m not a politician, I’m a Congressman,” Long said. “I got sworn into Congress at 55-years-old after a 31 year career in the auction and real estate business. All these other folks thinking about it or already in, most of them were sworn into their first political position when they were 20-some years old. So their people had people!”
A press release from Long’s campaign touts his connection to former President Donald Trump, and how Long has been a strong supporter of Trump.
“Billy got on the Trump Train early and he never got off,” the release states. “Now he invites everyone to get on the Billy Bus and help stop the erosion of liberty and prosperity.”
President Trump won Missouri by 16% in the 2020 Presidential election.
Long’s connection with the former President includes some of President Trump’s closest advisors joining the Long campaign. Former Senior Advisor to the President Kellyanne Conway will be advising Long as Senior Advisor and Pollster.
“I didn’t have any people! I hadn’t had a competitive race since back in 2010, so I had to build a team out. Interview a lot of people, talk to people about who to run different parts of my campaign, and I think I came out with a world class team. When you have Kellyanne Conway as your senior advisor, that really makes a lot of heads turn.”
Long said he is running because he wants Republicans to regain control of Congress.
“I’m running to take the Senate back and the House,” Long said. “A lot of people say ‘oh, Joe Biden is going to take your guns and I won’t let him’ or ‘Joe Biden is going to take your freedoms and I won’t let him.’ And I’m like ‘what are you going to do about it? You don’t have the Senate, you don’t have the House, you can’t do anything about it.
“So we need to make sure we hold the Missouri senate seat in Republican hands, and then we pick up other seats we should have never lost like Georgia and Arizona. I think we’ll get the House back eas(il)y. We’ve got enough people, and we’re five seats out of the majority, so the GOP will be the majority in the House and hopefully the senate. Then in three more years when we get a Republican president elected we can really do things.”
“At a 50-50 split, the US Senate is increasingly a place where our freedom, opportunity and security hang in the balance,” Kellyanne Conway said in a press release. “Who serves in the Senate matters. Kamala Harris has not done much as Vice President, but she has broken 8 ties in the Senate. The Democrats now control what happens to you. Congressman Billy Long is a fighter who unequivocally supports the America First agenda. He was one of the longest and the strongest supporters of President Donald J. Trump. That’s because Billy saw then what the media still refuses to see: American Exceptionalism, not American Socialism, is our destiny.”
Former Missouri Speaker of the House and 93.3 FM/560 AM KWTO morning host Tim Jones told Branson Tri-Lakes News Long’s entry into the Senate race is a potential game changer.
“Congressman Billy Long’s entry into the race for the soon to be open U.S. Senate seat here in Missouri is a notable entry in an increasingly crowded field,” Jones said. “All would be wise to recall that Billy was given short shrift by many expert pundits when he entered a clogged 8-way Congressional primary full of all sorts of ‘well known’ and ‘respected’ politicians and handily walked away with a stunning victory. Long’s challenge, along with every other candidate, will be to crack the code on chipping away at enough of former Governor Eric Greitens’ significant base to pull out a victory.
“Throwing down the Trump Card could be the game changer in this race, and Congressman Long definitely is one of the few people that I believe has the ability to make that happen.”
Branson Mayor Larry Milton called Long a “friend to Branson.”
“Congressman Long has been a friend to Branson and the surrounding area throughout his time in the House,” Milton said. “When we call, he answers, and I know he will continue to advocate for Branson and our entire state if elected to the United States Senate.”
Long won the nomination for the 7th District House Seat in 2010 when he pulled 36.6% of the vote in a field of seven candidates which included current District 29 State Senator Mike Moon. He then won the general election with 63.4% of the vote. He was re-elected five times, always with more than 60% of the vote: 63.9% in 2012; 63.5% in 2014; 67.5% in 2016; 66.3% in 2018; and 68.9% in 2020.
Long currently serves on the Committee on Energy and Commerce, and on three subcommittees: Energy and Power, Communications and Technology, and Health.
Several Southwest Missouri elected officials announced they are considering runs for Long’s current Congressional seat.
“Our congressman, Billy Long is running for another seat. Because of that, we have an opportunity to run for US Congress,” 20th District State Senator Eric Burlison posted on Facebook. “God’s timing is not our timing, and this is His race to win, not mine. It will be the most difficult race in my life and we need your prayers as we approach this difficult decision.”
“I’ve been encouraged to run for Congress and I’m flattered to be considered,” District 29 State Senator Mike Moon told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I’ll definitely think about running. I’ll have conversations with my family. And, I’ll definitely seek the Lord’s Wisdom, too. Missouri needs to send someone to Washington who won’t back down. Someone who will fight for Freedom over Faucism, fair and free elections, and who will not rest until our troops are brought home.”
“It is clear Congress is broken, and I share the frustration I hear from so many friends who care about the direction of our country,” former Speaker of the Missouri House and current Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Clearly we need a new direction and someone who is willing to fight that fight for the future of our freedoms and liberties. I am honored to serve as Greene County Clerk and the decision to run for Congress is not one I take lightly. In the coming days, Mendie and I will prayerfully consider if this is the right time and right decision for our family.”
Several current and former southwest Missouri elected officials have gone on record saying they will not be running for Long’s current Congressional seat.
“(Brian Seitz) is looking forward to continuing to create positive changes for the people of Missouri through his work as 156th District State Representative,” Daniel Seitz, spokesman for State Rep. Brian Seitz, told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
“I am grateful for the interest and honored by those who have encouraged me to consider this race,” Greene County Presiding Commissioner and former State Senator Bob Dixon told Branson Tri-Lakes News in a statement. “After thoughtful consideration and discussion with close family and friends, I plan to stand for re-election as Presiding Commissioner in Greene County where I have made commitments to those who have trusted me. If opportunities present themselves in the future, I’ll give them every consideration.”
“After eight years in the General Assembly, the final two as House Speaker, I am now the Executive Director of a nonprofit focused on improving rural healthcare in our state,” former House Speaker Haahr told Branson Tri-Lakes News in a statement. “My heart is in Missouri, not Washington. I will not be a candidate for the 7th Congressional seat. I pray God’s blessing and grace on those who run because, Lord knows, we need bold leadership in Washington.”
