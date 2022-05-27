The Army Corps of Engineers has announced the closure of multiple swimming beaches around Beaver Lake due to high levels of E. coli.
The beaches, which will be closed until further notice, also have debris and submerged object issues the corps will need to address.
The closed beaches are:
Dam Site Lake Campground
Dam Site Lake Day Use Area
Indian Creek
Lost Bridge North
Lost Bridge South
Prairie Creek
Rocky Branch Campground
Rocky Branch Day Use Area
War Eagle
Hickory Creek
Horseshoe Bend Day Use Area
The Horseshoe Bend swim beach is open only to registered guests of the campground.
“Swim areas will re-open after USACE receives follow-on testing that shows the water is safe and water levels have receded enough to allow for the cleaning of debris from the beach areas,” the Corps said in a press statement. “Both of these steps ensure the safety of our guests and staff.”
Updates to the beach closures can be found on the Corps’ website, swl.usace.army.mil.
