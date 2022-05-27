Beaver Lake Army Corps of Engineers.jpg

The Army Corps of Engineers has announced the closure of multiple swimming beaches around Beaver Lake due to high levels of E. coli.

The beaches, which will be closed until further notice, also have debris and submerged object issues the corps will need to address.

The closed beaches are:

Dam Site Lake Campground

Dam Site Lake Day Use Area

Indian Creek

Lost Bridge North

Lost Bridge South

Prairie Creek

Rocky Branch Campground

Rocky Branch Day Use Area

War Eagle

Hickory Creek

Horseshoe Bend Day Use Area

The Horseshoe Bend swim beach is open only to registered guests of the campground. 

“Swim areas will re-open after USACE receives follow-on testing that shows the water is safe and water levels have receded enough to allow for the cleaning of debris from the beach areas,” the Corps said in a press statement. “Both of these steps ensure the safety of our guests and staff.”

Updates to the beach closures can be found on the Corps’ website, swl.usace.army.mil.

