A mother and daughter have opened one of Branson’s newest spas in the Shoppes at Branson Meadows.
Birch & Willow Spa is the creation of Jami Kysar and daughter Jodi Lilly. Their aim is to create a spa which rivals those of the best resorts but is focused on superior customer service to keep regular customers extremely satisfied with their services.
“We have worked together in resort spas for about 14 years,” Lilly told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We’ve reached the point where we want to offer things we can’t do at resorts. Being able to see clients and guests regularly versus once a year or so would be nice.”
The duo decided to take a step on their own around the time of the COVID pandemic when they took a look at their lives.
“Things began happening where we realized ‘You know, this just isn’t working for our lives anymore,’” Lilly said. “For one, I don’t want to work holidays when I have a family. In the tourist industry, at a resort, it’s expected. That’s something that’s important to me. The way it was, either I was working or she was working. It’s important to me that we’re together on a holiday.”
Kysar added client relationships also influenced their decision.
“In the resort industry, you still see a regular clientele, and they don’t care where we are,” Kysar said. “Those kinds of people made us more aware of that, and it made us realize we could do what we do where we want to do it, and our clients would come with us.”
The pair said one of the advantages of their experience through the years was knowing the available talent in the area, which allowed them to choose people they knew would be a great fit for their team.
“We were kind of picky in who we brought,” Lilly said.
Kysar said the spa has a membership option so customers can visit at least monthly for their favorite services, and it allows the staff to see how they help their clients.
“Sometimes you work on someone and you feel like you really helped them at a resort but you never know,” Kysar said. “Here we can help people and we get to see the results.”
The spa will provide customers with a wide range of services. There is a salon style area where the staff provides hair cuts, hair styles, shampoo, manicures, and pedicures. The spa also has a variety of massage services: Swedish, therapeutic, prenatal, hot shell, and reflexology.
The list of facials offered by Birch & Willow include an express facial which takes only 30 minutes, and customized facials tailored to the customer’s skin type. The spa will also offer dermaplaning and microneedling.
“We also offer services that you usually can’t find at a resort spa,” Lilly said. “One of our staff, she does cupping. One of the girls does gel nail extensions, another thing you don’t typically see at a resort. It allows us to do the things we’re passionate about.”
The spa offers half-day or full-day rentals of the facility. A full day rental would cover eight hours and provide 10 60-minute spa services for those attending the event. (Spa services only, salon is not included, but can be added for an additional fee.)
The spa also includes use of the Mysa Lounge, an area specially designed for relaxation. The room is available to customers before or after spa treatments or sauna use.
The spa offers a unique infrared therapy dry sauna. The sessions are an hour long with the optimal time in the sauna 30 to 45 minutes depending on the type of session. The spa provides a locker, robe, slippers, and a towel. A shower is available for before and after the sauna session.
The infrared sauna uses different types of light to impact different systems within the body. Orange light is used to reduce localized fat and ease discomfort in the digestive system. Indigo addresses conditions involving the ears, eyes, and nose, and has a sedative effect. The complete color guide can be found on the spa’s website, birchandwillowspa.com.
“We’re not your typical day spa,” Lilly said.
Birch & Willow is located in the back of the Shoppes at Branson Meadows, next to A Touch of Class. They will be open seven days a week and accept walk-ins, but the staff recommends clients book a reservation to make sure they will be able to get their desired services.
