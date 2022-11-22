The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry held their annual award ceremony, with the Branson Chamber of Commerce leading a group of area leaders and elected officials receiving awards.
The Branson Chamber of Commerce and CVB were named the 2022 Chamber of the Year.
Jason Outman, President & CEO, Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce/CVB, accepted the award on behalf of the Chamber, thanking the state chamber for the award and crediting the team at the chamber for their efforts which led to the award.
“It is truly a team effort,” Outman told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Our Chamber is strong and that is due to our board’s leadership and the support we receive from our members. And this recognition is the result of their ideas, efforts and countless volunteer hours. We are grateful for everyone in the Branson region who contributes to our success.”
In addition to the Branson Chamber’s award, State Senator Karla Eslinger, who will be representing Taney and Stone counties starting in January, received the Legislative Freshman of the Year honor.
“Small businesses are the backbone of Missouri’s economy. Unlocking Missouri’s economic power begins by getting government out of the way,” Eslinger told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I was proud to champion regulatory reform and economic development programs this year, and look forward to continuing to promote smart economic investments in the coming legislative session.”
Bass Pro Shops was also honored in the ceremony with the Champion of Enterprise Award, given to employers who have demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit and have made significant contributions to the state during their time in business. Previous winners of this honor from our area include Herschend Family Entertainment.
