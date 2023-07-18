The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau have announced their 2023 Small Business of the Year and 2023 Nonprofit of the Year.
The small business earning honors has been helping caffeine addicts get their daily fix since 2004. The Branson Bean was bought in 2010 by Steve and Shelly Lane. The company expanded and grew under their leadership featuring micro-roasted gourmet coffees along with items like “Mema’s Hot Cocoa,” and chocolate covered coffee beans.
“We ship coffee from here to California, we ship it to Florida, up to Virginia,” Shelly said. “I just always say that coffee makes you happy!”
Shelly said the company does a lot within the community including teacher appreciation events, Branson Veterans Homecoming Week, Boy and Girl Scouts, Project Graduation and more.
Steve said he was trained as a metallurgical engineer and it may surprise people to know he finds satisfaction in coffee roasting because it’s similar to his other career field.
“It’s melting metal and doing things to them,” Steve said. “Coffee roasting is a heat treat process, and I thought ‘That’s cool, I like that kind of thing.’ So I’m putting my engineering skills on the roasting part of it.”
Steve said that’s not the best part of the job.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything else to be able to work next to her every day,” Steve said.
The company also brings in area students and helps them learn the process of owning and operating a business.
The Nonprofit of the Year is an organization who dreams of a day when they won’t be needed in any community.
The Taney County 100 Club makes sure the family of a firefighter, police officer, EMT, or other first responder is taken care of financially should their loved one pay the ultimate price in service to our community.
“Unfortunately this has happened eight times in Taney County,” 100 Club Board Chairman Cory Roebuck said. “While we pray that it is not any time soon, we are going to be ready, and we are going to be there for that spouse when that unfortunate thing happens.”
Membership in the club is $100 a year, and all of the funds are placed in a reserve to be given to the spouse of a first responder killed in the line of duty.
Roebuck knows first-hand about the dangers of being a first responder. A former police officer and current volunteer firefighter, Roebuck found himself in a life-threatening situation in August 2013, when he was swept away in flood waters.
“I was trying to help a family, which had been swept away in a flash flood,” Roebuck said. “The boat that I was in capsized. As I was in the water, in the middle of the night, clinging to a tree, I thought my life was over, and all I could think about was my family. Who was going to care for my family? And that gave me a passion, and a heart, to make sure our first responders are protected. We want to be there when somebody gets that call.”
The club most recently helped the family of a Greene County sheriff’s deputy who died in the line of duty during severe weather. In August 2018, Deputy Aaron Roberts entered back into service following a 911 call when his vehicle was swept away by flood waters at a low-water bridge on Cabin Creek Road near the Greene and Dallas County line.
“I was called to a meeting with a couple organizations that help honor officers when they died in the line of duty,” Kim Roberts, the widow of Deputy Roberts, said. “They have a couple board members there and they presented me a check for $25,000 with no strings attached. Just use it for whatever you need. It meant for me the lights could stay on, the pantry remained filled, and I could just be mom.”
Roberts shared the story of another widow who received help from the club whose check almost covered the remaining mortgage on their house, so she knew she would have somewhere to live.
More information about the Branson Bean can be found at bransonbean.com. Information about the Taney County 100 Club, including how to donate to support the families of fallen first responders, can be found at taneycounty100club.com.
