A second arrest has been made in the abuse and prostitution case involving two disabled victims in Forsyth.
Andrew Dennis Vandorn, 40, has been charged with Financial Exploitation of an Elderly or Disabled Person, Trafficking for the Purposes of Sexual Exploitation, First Degree Rape or Attempted Rape, and other sexually based offenses.
Court documents state that Vandorn “neglected the mental and physical health” of T.B., an adult woman who had been described in court documents by a witness as having the mentality of a 12-year-old.
Vandorn is the step-brother of the female victim in this case.
Investigators claim that T.B. stated she was often hungry because Vandorn and his mother, Ann Schilling, would use T.B.’s $583 a month Social Security payments on drugs and then not provide her with food. Vandorn did not work and lived off the income of T.B. and a second victim, Vandorn’s step-father.
T.B. told investigators that when the money ran out for drugs, Vandorn and Schilling would prostitute her to men for drugs. The second victim in the case told investigators that he would see up to ten people a day coming into the home, and several would go into T.B.’s bedroom where he claims they engaged in sexual activity.
“I feel like someone is going to just come in my room, pull my pants down and just have sex with me,” T.B. told investigators.
Court documents show investigators alleging Vandorn prostituted his step-sister from 2015 through 2021 “in furtherance of his drug trafficking.”
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, a witness told investigators that in February 2021, he saw T.B. walking on the street and stopped to give her a ride in the cold weather. The witness said T.B. smelled so bad that he had to keep the car windows down. T.B. told the witness that her step-brother Vandorn and a friend of his named Drew had been having sex with her.
Multiple witnesses described the home where T.B. was being kept as being “full of trash and dog feces” to the point that some days the witnesses could not go inside due to the stench, according to the probable cause statement.
Investigators noted that because of T.B.’s “cognitive disabilities” she is unable to “alter the circumstances of her existence.”
Another witness told investigators that T.B. told her Vandorn would touch her “under her clothes” and that because Vandorn has molested the witness’s child she believes that Vandorn was also molesting his step-sister.
Court documents from 2013 show that Vandorn was initially charged in 2012 with First Degree Child Molestation after multiple victims between 10-years-old and 14-years-old claimed he had touched them “in a sexual way” while swimming in a pool, or playing “hide and seek,” at the same residence where the alleged abuse to T.B. also took place.
An adult cousin of Vandorn had told investigators in September 2012 she was aware of “Andy and his sexual behavior,” that he “always had a sexual problem,” and that she was also a victim of his behavior.
Vandorn took a plea deal with prosecutors, where instead of first degree child molestation which could have brought a prison term of up to 15 years in prison, he pleaded guilty to second degree child molestation and was given a suspended execution of sentence of one year in county jail, with two years on supervised probation. That probation was revoked in May 2015 by Judge Laura Johnson and the jail sentence was reinstated minus time already served awaiting his court hearing.
Vandorn is listed on the Missouri Sex Offender Registry.
If convicted, Vandorn could be sentenced to five to 15 years in state prison on the Financial Exploitation of an Elderly or Disabled Person. The remaining charges are considered “unclassified”, meaning that Vandorn could be given maximum sentences of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Just as with the case of Ann Schilling, who is charged with crimes against the same victims, the prosecution is being led by Assistant Taney County Prosecuting Attorney Kelli Anderson. Vandorn is defended by public defender Christopher Hatley.
Vandorn’s next scheduled court appearance is Sept. 30, 2021 before Judge Renee Tiffany Yarnell.
Read the original story ‘Woman accused of abusing husband, daughter’ on bransontrilakesnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.