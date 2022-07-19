Missouri Governor Mike Parson spoke to a gathering of Branson-area leaders and business owners at a “State of the State” luncheon held at the Branson Convention Center on Thursday, July 14.
The governor used his speech to talk about what he termed the “wins” in the legislature in the 2022 regular session and his plan to cut taxes for all Missouri residents and business owners. He said while he was going to give his view of the condition of the entire state, he was going to tailor portions of his speech to the Branson area.
“Southwest Missouri, where common sense prevails with good, hard working people,” the Governor said.
Parson credited the voters for the success of the state during the year, noting, in July, the state saw a state-record 20% increase in revenue for June.
“The reason our state is doing so well is one, because of the leadership you sent to Jeff City and two, the common sense decisions we’ve made during the last two and a half years,” Parson said.
Parson tied the “common sense decisions” to the state’s budget and said his priorities promised during his first visit to Branson as governor held true in 2022. He focused on priorities in infrastructure and workforce development, and how the two work hand-in-hand.
“If you don’t have the infrastructure in place, your state’s not going to have people come and start up businesses,” Parson said.
Parson said the budget’s spending on infrastructure goes beyond what most Missourians will look at when infrastructure is brought up by elected officials.
“When most people think about infrastructure, they think about roads and bridges…but it’s much bigger than that,” Parson said. “It’s airports, it’s rail, it’s riverboats, it’s about broadband. We will make the largest investment in the state’s history in broadband to make sure everyone has a chance to go to the internet with high quality ISP service.”
Parson went on to say infrastructure funding will also be used to help communities with crumbling water and wastewater systems in the state, including many in Southwest Missouri. The state has $600 million budgeted for repairs and upgrades to those systems.
The governor also said residents of rural routes in the state will start to see upgrades to their roads. He said the state’s rural routes have been “neglected for a long time” and about $100 million will be spent to fix those roads.
Parson talked about the state’s tourism, with a focus on the Branson area. He said there was record tourism in the state in 2021, and there is a commitment of $30 million additional dollars in the budget to promote tourism in local community sites across Missouri. The governor mentioned the vital nature of tourism to the Branson area, sharing the state has committed $5 million to support local live entertainment, art centers, and museums.
“You will get a piece of the pie,” Parson said.
Parson promoted education by sharing the state’s education system if fully funded. He also praised teachers and administrators in their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the school year.
“Did you know 95% of schools in the state of Missouri were in classroom settings during COVID-19?” Parson said. “Teachers went to school, kids went to school. It’s the right thing for our kids, our children, for the future of our state. If you’re a teacher, or school administration, I thank you for staying the course to make sure our kids are taken care of in the state of Missouri.”
Parson said Missouri students must be given the opportunity to gain the skills necessary to succeed in the workplace and to provide the state with the kind of skilled workers which will draw business into the state. While Parson is focused on drawing in business, he said his focus is on the students.
“My main goal is to give Missouri kids an opportunity in the state of Missouri, and I want them to know there are a lot of good jobs out there which don’t need a four year degree,” Parson said. “I want to make sure they have access to training, community college, or a training school, when they come out of school to get those jobs.”
Parson said making sure students can get the education they need is just part of his overall workforce development plan.
“If you don’t have people who will take the jobs, people who are ready to take the jobs which are necessary for this part of the state, we will try to take some action to make it better,” Parson said.
He touted new businesses which have come into the state, bringing millions of dollars of investment and thousands of new jobs, including recent construction and jobs brought by Amazon to Southwest Missouri, and the expansion of John Deere Reman in Springfield, which added 130 jobs. The governor noted many of the new companies built in smaller Missouri communities.
“When I say Nevada, and I say Clinton, and I say Kennett, those are the same size areas a lot of you are right here,” Parson said. “I’ll tell you, there’s opportunity out there, but you’ve got to hustle to get it, try to find these businesses, and try to bring them here.”
The governor said the state’s unemployment rate is near record low levels and provided statistics he felt showed the strength of the state’s economy.
“Our unemployment rate in the state of Missouri is 3.1%, lower than it was before the pandemic,” Parson said. “Right now the State of Missouri is number one in the United States for lowest cost to do business. We are first in the United States for on the job training. We are third in the United States for apprenticeship programs, we’re third in the United States for the Corporate Tax Index for states who have a Corporate Tax Index, we’re third in the United States for low cost of living, fourth in the United States for best places to retire.”
Despite what he felt were the positives, Parson warned local Branson area leaders of a hurdle the community will need to overcome: a lack of affordable housing.
“[Workers] need to have housing,” Parson said. “We’ve got a lot of workers here now, Branson is growing and business is recovering, and they’ve got to have a place to live, so we need to partner together. You’ll hear me say the word partner, I’m really not a governor much into handouts, so if you come to me and say you want it all, you’re probably not going to get it. But if you want to partner with the state, I’m all about partnership. If you’re invested, I’m invested.”
Parson then spoke about a special session coming up with the Missouri legislature which he hopes will keep the state thriving despite a hard national economy.
“Business has grown, revenues are up, but don’t think for a second someone out there isn’t saying ‘Governor, don’t you know we have record inflation?’ I most certainly do,” Parson said. “We will make the largest tax cut in our state’s history with the help of these legislators in a special session in September. This puts more money in your pockets, more money in the economy, and lets you make your lives a lot better. If you send it to us, we’re going to spend every nickel of it. I guarantee it.”
The governor mentioned the state’s AAA bond rating, and the state’s low overall debt load, as one of the reasons the state’s budget can handle a tax cut.
Parson turned again to his love of Southwest Missouri, and he told those in attendance not to forget it’s a “blessing” to live in this part of the state.
“One thing all of you should understand, we take southwest Missouri for granted,” Parson said. “My hometown, I love where I live. I tell kids all the time ‘You better stop and remember where you live and be thankful where you live.’ I’m governor of the whole state of Missouri, but it’s a pretty special place down here where you raise your families. You don’t want to ever forget that.”
Parson ended his remarks by saying it’s up to Missourians to keep the state moving in the “right direction” and there could be struggles in maintaining the state’s growth and success.
“For us to be able to maintain, we have to be able to fight for it, we have to stand up for things which sometimes might not be popular, and if we do it, our kids and grandkids will have an opportunity to stay in the communities they love,” Parson said. “Our communities will do better if we work, if we hustle, and we compete. I guarantee you, nobody can do a better job than this area of showing moral values, Christian values, or love of this country. It’s one reason I come down here as a veteran. I couldn’t be more proud of how every time I come down here someone’s doing something for veterans. That’s the heart of soul of who this state is.”
The State of the State Luncheon was sponsored by the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.