Lower water levels on Table Rock Lake are giving the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the opportunity to show residents why they issue warnings about jumping from cliffs along the lake.
The decreased water level showed evidence of constructs used in the creation of Table Rock Dam. A path of concrete, pock marked with holes, shows where railroad spikes held track in place for a crane system to carry buckets of concrete.
Public Affairs Chief Jay Townsend with the Corps told Branson Tri-Lakes News in addition to the concrete near the cliffs at Table Rock Dam, bridge piers from the old highway bridge across Flat Creek are also showing, creating a boating hazard.
“Other than that, it’s primarily trees, rocks, and gravel bars,” Townsend said.
The corps says these normally unseen items are extreme dangers to swimmers and boaters, and are the reasons behind warnings and prohibitions on actions like jumping and diving from cliffs along the lake. They also put danger buoys for boaters on the lake when the lake level is 915 feet.
Townsend said despite the low levels, the reservoir is performing as intended and is still in its conservation pool.
