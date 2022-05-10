The security team at Cox Medical Center Branson is always alert for the emergency needs of all men, women, and waterfowl that explore the campus.
In what Cox officials called the “Great Ducky Rescue of 2022,” campus security member Cam Caulfield swooped in when two ducklings fell into a storm drain on the campus.
“We’ve had hospital ducks for decades!”, Cox Branson Communications Manager Brandei Clifton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “People who’ve been here 40+ years can remember them crossing campus from time to time. We joke that it’s a Spring tradition for one of the mamas to lose her babies in our drain. We are always able to safely scoop them out and send them on their way.”
Caulfield pulled the storm drain cover and returned the wayward waterfowl to their mother, who promptly waddled off with her ducklings in tow.
