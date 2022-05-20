The Branson AquaPlex has announced their schedule of swimming lessons.
The classes will run throughout the summer, with some classes available for ages as low as 18 months old. All classes will have a minimum of six students and a maximum of 12 with the exception of junior lifeguard training.
Parent and Toddler Swim classes will take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. from June 20 to 24 and July 11 to 15. The class is for children 18 months old or older, with individual attention given to each child and parent. One parent will be required to be in the water for the class. The fee is $45, $40 for Branson residents.
Parent and Preschool Swim classes will take place from 11:30 a.m. to noon from June 20 to 24 and July 11 to 15 for ages 3 and 4 years old. A rain makeup date will be the Monday following the scheduled classes. Participants will learn skills like placing their face in the water, front and back floating, jumping in the water, and beginning stroke assistance. A parent will be required to be in the water with the student. The fee is $45, $40 for residents.
Learn to Swim Level One, Introduction to Swimming will take place in multiple sessions for swimmers 5 years old or older. The daytime sessions are June 6 to 16, June 27 to July 7, and July 18 to 28 from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Evening sessions will take place on June 7 to 17 and June 28 to July 8 from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Swimmers will learn bobbing, front and back glide with kick, and unassisted floating. Comfort in the water will be emphasized. The fee is $40, $35 for residents.
Learn to Swim Level Two, Fundamental Water Skills will be available for graduates of the Level One class or swimmers who are “completely comfortable in the water.” Swimmers will show skill using both arms and legs and a beginner backstroke. The class will teach rhythmic breathing, treading in deep water, basic rescue skills and basic CPR.
The classes are broken up into different age groups and times. Classes for swimmers 5 to 7 years old will take place on June 6 to 16, June 27 to July 7, and July 18 to 28 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. with a rain makeup date of Fridays each scheduled week. The fee is $40, $35 for residents.
Daytime Level Two classes for swimmers 8 to 10 years old will take place on June 6 to 16, June 27 to July 7, and July 18 to 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a rain makeup date of Fridays each scheduled week. The fee is $40, $35 for residents.
Evening classes for 8 to 10 years old will take place on June 7 to 17 for swimmers 5 to 7 years old, and June 28 to July 8 for swimmers 8 to 10 years old from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Rain makeup days will be the Monday after the scheduled class from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The fee is $40, $35 for residents.
Learn to Swim, Level Three, Stroke Development classes are for swimmers 5 years old or older who have passed Level Two or who have instructor permission. The class coordinates basic strokes with rhythmic breathing, reversing direction, submerging and retrieving objects in deep water, head first diving, and basic rescue skills and basic CPR.
Level Three classes will take place on June 6 to 16, June 27 to July 7, and July 18 to 28 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. with a rain makeup date of Fridays each scheduled week. The fee is $40, $35 for residents.
Junior Lifeguard Training is available for swimmers ages 12 to 15 years old who demonstrate competent swimming skills. The students will work with current lifeguards to learn rescue techniques, basic first aid, and basic CPR. Classes are June 21 to 24 from 5 to 6 p.m. and the fee is $35, $30 for residents.
Private swim lessons are also available. Contact the Branson AquaPlex for more information through the city’s website, BransonParksAndRecreation.com.
