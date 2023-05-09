The Shoppes at Branson Meadows shopping mall will soon have one less retailer.
Tuesday Morning announced the corporation is going out of business and will be closing all of its retail locations, including the Branson Meadows store.
“We have begun the process of closing all our stores,” the company posted on Facebook. “Our Going Out of Business Sale is in stores now, with savings up to 30% off. Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support.”
The closure comes after the company filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years. The first filing was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020 because of long store closures. Tuesday Morning does not sell products online like most other retailers.
The company was down to 200 stores in 25 states after having over 700 before the pandemic.
The company was the second major national retailer to announce their closure in a week; Bed Bath and Beyond also announced the closure of their stores after filing for bankruptcy.
