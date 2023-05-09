Branson Public Schools’ language teams picked up championships at Joplin High School’s Foreign Language Field Day event on April 28.
The Spanish team and the French team both picked up first place overall during the event, with several individual students picking up several individual titles.
“These students have worked hard all year and each one made an impact on the final scores.” Branson High School Spanish Teacher Stephanie Ortiz told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This is a huge honor and we would like to highlight these students and their achievements.”
The students who earned first place honors in their respective categories were:
Original film work: Ty Jenkins, Aaron Ortiz, Lilli Sever, Kalea Snow, and Meg Roebuck
Original poem: Nathan Leonard
Original Editorial: Cassandra Juarez
Level 1 Translation: Maddy Harr
Level 3 Reading Comprehension: Ailish Keene
Other students who ranked second in their categories were Ivan Avellansosa in Vocabulary, and Cierra Walls in Level 2 poetry.
Third place winners were Nathan Bartran for original short story, Ivan Avellanosa for Level 4 Grammar, Mia Kasabov for Level 3 Translation, Aaron Ortiz for Level 4 Reading Comprehension, Anna Zerbe for Level 4 Vocabulary, and Logan Cleek for Level 1 Poetry.
The members of the first place winning Spanish Team are: Ivan Avellanosa, Isaac Badshah, Daniel Baker, Hannah Barnes, Nathan Bartram, Keira Bell, Hailey Borger, Hanna Casada, Aubrie Case, Logan Cleek, Clara Dean, Maggie Duvall, Savi Engle, Kaab Espinoza, Maddy Harr, Ty Jenkins, Mia Johnson, Cassandra Juarez, Mia Kasabov, Ailish Keene, Nathan Leonard, AJ Magnuson, Ben Mathews, Brooklyn Mulnik, Aaron Ortiz, Dhruvi Patel, Addison Patrick, Smith Quigg, Rajan Raghani, Yulissa Rendon, Taylor Reynolds, Hunter Reynolds, Meg Roebuck, Angeline Ruiz, Will Sawfford, Marcus Schielke, Lilli Sever, Martin Slagler, Kalea Snow, Heath Stark, Celeste Stevens, Ellie Sutherland, Talia Tompkins, Shady VanSandt, Taylor Vanderpluym, Cierra Walls, Angelina Williams, and Anna Zerbe.
The members of the first place winning French team are: Josh Brown, Sophia Campbell, Connye Cruz, Cash Davis, Liliana Dornak, Tate Gettling, Ember Hanson, Dion Hardy, Aubrey Harr, Cora Hoeflicker, Quincy Hoeflicker, Isabella Kopp, Danahka Laughlin, Ava McDonald, Nick Mulnik, Zoe Odom, Alexis Sanchez, McKenzie Stafford, Robert Stirewalt, Brady Tanner, Randolph Thiersaint, Lucy Transeau, Nathan Vijitbenjaronk, Regan Weisheit, and Liliana Wray.
The teams invite the public to attend a special World Language Showcase at Branson High School on Wednesday, May 10, starting at 7 p.m. where some of the students will present their award-winning performances.
