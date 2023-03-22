A Branson man is facing charges connected to a fight and stabbing in the parking lot of a Taco Bell.
Justin Batten, 36, is charged with second degree assault and armed criminal action. If convicted, he could face up to 11 years in prison.
According to court documents, Batten assaulted a man with a knife in the parking lot of Taco Bell at 2000 West 76 Country Boulevard in Branson.
Officers say Batten approached his victim and began to argue with him. Batten then pulled the knife from his pocket and put it in his hand, striking the victim in the right eye. The victim said he was hit three or four times before falling to the ground.
The incident was witnessed by at least one person who confirmed the incident to police.
Batten was released from Taney County Jail on $50,000 bail.
Batten’s next scheduled court appearance is Thursday, March 30.
