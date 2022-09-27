A thriving Hollister gathering place has opened a second location at Branson Landing.
Seven Arrows Taproom held a ribbon cutting at their new location, at 331 Branson Landing, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, hosted by the Branson Chamber of Commerce.
“We love the location in Hollister and we’ve met a lot of really great people there,” Co-owner Heather Sattazahn told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Sometimes getting people over to downtown Hollister is a challenge, so we looked at spaces, and this seemed like a pretty great location. On the Landing there isn’t anywhere which focuses on Missouri and local craft beer like we do.”
Co-owner Tom Sattazahn said the area has great breweries they want to feature and the two locations will have a different kind of feel.
“The Hollister location is a great local hangout spot with local music every Friday and Saturday night March through October,” Tom said. “On the Landing, it’s more tourist oriented. We wanted to give them a taste of what we have to offer.”
Tom said the new location expanded their taps from 24 to 32, they have wine slushies and more wine options, and even a local bourbon available to patrons. They also have non-alcoholic options for tourists who may enjoy the taste of craft beer but don’t want the alcohol.
He also said they will be featuring NFL games at the new location, and they have the ability to access just about any NFL or college games customers may want to see.
“We had a University of Arkansas game showing. which was only available over the internet,” Tom said. “We’ll have the Thursday night games, which are only on Amazon Prime, and we’ll have games available from places like NFL Network.”
The Branson Landing location opens at 11 a.m. every day. They close at 8 p.m. on Sunday; 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday; and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. More information about the restaurant is available at facebook.com/sevenarrowstaproombranson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.