A national boating club with locations at Table Rock Lake has announced an expansion of their services with a new location.
Freedom Boat Club will open a fourth location at Indian Point Marina.
The new location is scheduled for opening April 1, and will include a fleet of five brand-new boats, with plans for future expansion if there is growth in membership.
“We’re very excited to open this new club,” Freedom Boat Club of Missouri Director of Operations Kenneth Kettelson said in a press release. “Indian Point is the only marina on the lake that offers fuel service and a restaurant 365 days a year. And the location is ideal, with lots of nearby attractions for hiking, dining, and sightseeing. Just minutes from the renowned Silver Dollar City, Indian Point Marina is just around the corner from Branson, which is world-famous for its live entertainment and attractions.”
Freedom Boat Club is designed for those interested in boating but do not have the means to own and maintain their own boat. They provide a “boat sharing model” that allows users to share the expenses of maintaining a boat while still providing ample access to the opportunity to boat.
More information can be found about the organization on their website freedomboatclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.