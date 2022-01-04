A woman is dead following a crash on Highway 376 near the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area in Branson on New Year’s Eve.
The accident took place around 6 p.m., when two vehicles collided head-on. Officers arrived on the scene to find both vehicles lying on their sides after the crash. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while five others were transported to Springfield hospitals.
Branson police officials have not released the cause of the accident, nor have they said drugs or alcohol was a factor in the incident. On New Year’s Day, the Branson PD reported they are working with the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash team to determine the cause of the crash.
Assisting at the accident site were the Branson Fire Department, Western Taney County Fire Protection District, Taney County Ambulance District, Mercy Ambulance in Stone County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.
